City Hall: Lincoln library backers see positive step in latest Pershing redevelopment proposals

The concepts pitched in proposals to redevelop the block housing the shuttered Pershing Center have Lincoln library advocates encouraged and excited despite the uncertainty cast by the pandemic.
Four of the five proposals included space for a central downtown library to replace Bennett Martin Public Library. The fifth envisioned turning the block into a new federal courthouse.
"This is, at least in our opinion, a positive step," Lowell Berg, president of the Lincoln City Libraries board of trustees, said Tuesday.
Bennett Martin's heating and cooling system has reached a problematic point in its life cycle given the cost of replacing it, Berg said.
And the prospects of redeveloping the Pershing block have stalled any decision to invest money into the current system, he added.
In 2012, the city's library board formally proposed transforming the former Pershing Center into a library, and another early proposal envisioned a library on the site, but then-Mayor Chris Beutler rejected all three proposals because they required too much public sector investment.
This time around, developers have proposed leaving space on the block for a library while also adding office space, retail, housing and a wellness facility, according to the proposals first reported by the Journal Star on Sunday.
Several developers mentioned their plans to the library board, which has determined how much space it would need for a new central library, Berg said.
Berg, who is retired but still works casually as an architect for Clark Enersen Partners, was not part of the company's team working on its Pershing proposal with MAg Partners and Woodbury Corp.
But Berg will recuse himself from offering input on the selection process, he said.
Gail McNair, executive director of the Foundation for Lincoln City Libraries, said hope springs eternal with the central library project, and Pershing has always been the envisioned destination for a new library serving the downtown area while also attracting people from across the city.
The foundation eagerly awaits a preferred proposal it can use to kick-start its effort to help see the vision become a reality, she said, and on that front, the ultimate decision rests with Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird.
What impact if any the pandemic will have on private fundraising in the coming years remains a key factor, too, McNair said.
Two decades of studying plans for a central library idea have always pointed back to the Pershing site, library leaders said.
"We’ve been working at this since the turn of the century to get something that is going to replace Bennett Martin," Berg said.
"We’re pleased that this is on the table as a potential for us."
New fire station to open
Fire Station No. 16 in the Waterford Estates will open later this month.
Built at 98th Street and Boathouse Road, the station marks the last of the four new stations built with a quarter-cent public safety sales tax to open.
Engine 16 will begin working out of the station on May 27, city officials said. A public opening ceremony will be held at a later date.
Fast takes
4%: The decrease in sales tax collections in the city in March compared to March 2019. City restrictions to prevent spread of coronavirus began ramping up in March, so Gaylor Baird said she expects April sales tax receipts will be much lower.
$57,883: Grant dollars given to the Lincoln Housing Authority by the U.S. Housing and Urban Development Department to help house non-elderly residents living with disabilities. This funding for housing vouchers is part of the more than $192,000 sent to Nebraska by the department as part of the coronavirus aid package passed by Congress.
Extended: Typically Lincoln restaurant permits expire May 31 and body art establishment permits expire June 30, but local health officials sought to extend those permits through July 31 because of how the directed health measure restricted business operations. The City Council approved the extension Monday on a 5-0 vote.
111: The number of people tested for coronavirus Friday at Lincoln High School. Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department staff worked with the cultural centers in Lincoln to target testing of racial and ethnic minorities because of the disproportionate prevalence nationally and locally of COVID-19 cases among these populations. Interim Health Director Pat Lopez said the testing went smoothly and a similar testing event may be held again.
Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.