City Hall: Lincoln library backers see positive step in latest Pershing redevelopment proposals

Several developers mentioned their plans to the library board, which has determined how much space it would need for a new central library, Berg said.

Berg, who is retired but still works casually as an architect for Clark Enersen Partners, was not part of the company's team working on its Pershing proposal with MAg Partners and Woodbury Corp.

But Berg will recuse himself from offering input on the selection process, he said.

Gail McNair, executive director of the Foundation for Lincoln City Libraries, said hope springs eternal with the central library project, and Pershing has always been the envisioned destination for a new library serving the downtown area while also attracting people from across the city.

The foundation eagerly awaits a preferred proposal it can use to kick-start its effort to help see the vision become a reality, she said, and on that front, the ultimate decision rests with Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird.

What impact if any the pandemic will have on private fundraising in the coming years remains a key factor, too, McNair said.

Two decades of studying plans for a central library idea have always pointed back to the Pershing site, library leaders said.