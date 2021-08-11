City Hall: Lincoln extends electric scooter program downtown until at least end of year

Margaret Reist Local government reporter Margaret Reist is a Lincoln native, the mom of three high school graduates now navigating college and an education junkie who covers students, teachers and policymakers inside and outside the K-12 classroom. Follow Margaret Reist Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Thanks to the pandemic, electric scooters will be around downtown Lincoln at least until the end of the year.

A one-year pilot program was set to end Aug. 31, but Lincoln Transportation and Utilities officials want to extend the program to better evaluate how much the e-scooters are used when the University of Nebraska-Lincoln is in session.

“We know 2020 was a unique year, so we didn't get a real good feel for the scooter program and what it would look like with UNL in session,” said LTU director Liz Elliott.

The program began Sept. 1, smack dab in the middle of the pandemic, when many university courses were still being taught remotely. This fall, students will be back on campus with — hopefully — a more normal school year (did you hear about that delta variant?).

The city is contracting with two e-scooter vendors for the program, which allows electric scooters on downtown streets — though not on sidewalks. The ordinance change to extend the length of the program would also prohibit scooters on sidewalks along Canopy Street and Pinnacle Arena Drive, two areas not part of the original ordinance.