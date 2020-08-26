City Hall: Lincoln, county library branches eyed as additional ballot box sites

The boxes themselves cost about $100.

The ballot boxes would be the same gray color as the existing ballot box, he said.

"Not red or blue, because that would create some other issues," he joked.

Council lifts cap on electric bill fee

Lincoln City Council members removed a limit that capped how much Lincoln Electric System sends to the city each year for its ownership of the utility.

LES customers pay the so-called dividend each month as a fee on their electric bill.

Council members in 2011 created the dividend in an effort to give the city a better financial return on its ownership of LES and required LES to collect the money and make a payment equal to 2.4% of its total net assets or equity.

City ordinance placed a limit on how much it could increase after the annual dividend exceeded $7 million, but Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird's budget proposal sought to remove the cap to help close an $11 million budget gap and treat LES like other utilities, which do not have a limit on the franchise fees they pay the city for access to right of way.