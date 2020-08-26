City Hall: Lincoln, county library branches eyed as additional ballot box sites

Early voters could drop their general election ballots off at their local library branch under a proposal being considered to accommodate increased demand for absentee voting, Lancaster County Election Commissioner Dave Shively said Tuesday.
To be clear, Shively told the Lancaster County Board, "I have every faith in the postal system."
In the May primary election, early voters cast 86% of the ballots because of the pandemic, and Shively's office just mailed out early vote applications to all Lancaster County registered voters.
Shively said he's considering increasing the number of ballot drop boxes from one — at the Election Commissioner's Office in central Lincoln — to 11 spread throughout the city and in Waverly and Hickman.
That would provide voters an extra option to return their Nov. 3 ballot aside from mailing it back or bringing it the Election Commission Office, 601 N. 46th St.
In years past, the local postal service branch has hand-delivered ballots mailed on Election Day to the Election Commissioner so the ballots could be counted that day, he said.
He's in early discussions with the Lincoln City Libraries to add locked ballot boxes at their branch entrances.
The expansion would come at a cost, since Shively anticipates he would need to hire two temporary workers to collect the boxes daily before the election.
The boxes themselves cost about $100.
The ballot boxes would be the same gray color as the existing ballot box, he said.
"Not red or blue, because that would create some other issues," he joked.
Council lifts cap on electric bill fee
Lincoln City Council members removed a limit that capped how much Lincoln Electric System sends to the city each year for its ownership of the utility.
LES customers pay the so-called dividend each month as a fee on their electric bill.
Council members in 2011 created the dividend in an effort to give the city a better financial return on its ownership of LES and required LES to collect the money and make a payment equal to 2.4% of its total net assets or equity.
City ordinance placed a limit on how much it could increase after the annual dividend exceeded $7 million, but Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird's budget proposal sought to remove the cap to help close an $11 million budget gap and treat LES like other utilities, which do not have a limit on the franchise fees they pay the city for access to right of way.
"This doesn’t bother LES at all because it's passed through to every rate payer," Councilman Richard Meginnis said, expressing opposition.
The ordinance change limits the payment next year to no more than $8.85 million, which is more than the $7.8 million LES put into city coffers this year.
Removing the cap was projected to add 20 cents more to the average homeowner's electric bill, according to the city.
The council removed the dividend cap after a 5-2 vote.
Meginnis and Councilman Roy Christensen, who voted against the budget and all other proposed fee increases, were the only two council members to oppose the dividend change.
Fast takes
144 — The number of people arrested and booked in the Lancaster County Jail five or more times last year. Last year, 4,885 people were booked at the jail, a Lancaster County Corrections jail population analysis found.
$80.3 million — The amount of sales taxes the city of Lincoln has collected so far in its fiscal year, which is about 1% over its projections. Sales taxes dragged during March, April and May, but they rebounded in June and were up 5% over expectations, according to a recent city report.
Victory Park Veterans Residence — Was recently honored with a 2020 Charles L. Edson Tax Credit Excellence Award, which recognizes excellence in affordable housing developments. The 70-unit veterans housing complex connects residents to health care, educational, wellness and employment services and is part of a $100 million redevelopment of the grounds of the VA Hospital southeast of 70th and O streets.
