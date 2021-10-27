City Hall: Lincoln councilman surprised when unknown cat walks in on him while showering

Margaret Reist Local government reporter Margaret Reist is a recovering education reporter now writing about local and county government and the people who live in the city where she was born and raised. Follow Margaret Reist Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

No, this was not some kind of funny joke by a local public figure to garner lots of love on Facebook.

Tony is the real deal, and he’s established a firm hold on Lincoln City Councilman James Michael Bowers' heart.

It was a great Facebook post, though.

A couple of weeks ago, the councilman was showering in his northeast Lincoln home when a marmalade-colored tabby poked his head in and startled Bowers.

Startled is probably an understatement: Bowers didn’t own a cat and was a well-established dog person.

“I’ve always had a dog,” said Bowers, whose basset hound, Betsy, died last year. “I always said the universe will bring me my next dog.”

Seems the universe had something else in mind.

Once Bowers — and the cat — recovered from the surprise encounter, the city councilman decided he should feed his guest. He tried tuna, but the cat wasn’t interested, so he offered a snack pack with cheese and ham.

Then he snapped a picture of the cat and the snack pack and put it on Facebook with this caption: "I was taking a shower and this cat walked in on me. I don't have a cat.”