City Hall: Lincoln councilman surprised when unknown cat walks in on him while showering

No, this was not some kind of funny joke by a local public figure to garner lots of love on Facebook.
Tony is the real deal, and he’s established a firm hold on Lincoln City Councilman James Michael Bowers' heart.
It was a great Facebook post, though.
A couple of weeks ago, the councilman was showering in his northeast Lincoln home when a marmalade-colored tabby poked his head in and startled Bowers.
Startled is probably an understatement: Bowers didn’t own a cat and was a well-established dog person.
“I’ve always had a dog,” said Bowers, whose basset hound, Betsy, died last year. “I always said the universe will bring me my next dog.”
Seems the universe had something else in mind.
Once Bowers — and the cat — recovered from the surprise encounter, the city councilman decided he should feed his guest. He tried tuna, but the cat wasn’t interested, so he offered a snack pack with cheese and ham.
Then he snapped a picture of the cat and the snack pack and put it on Facebook with this caption: "I was taking a shower and this cat walked in on me. I don't have a cat.”
Two weeks, 358 likes, 85 comments and two shares later, the cat is making himself at home with Bowers, who is quickly turning from a dog person to a cat person. And his Facebook page is now full of cat-loving friends appreciating the transformation.
At first, Bowers couldn’t figure out how the cat got in. He’d locked the doors he regularly uses and had no open windows. Then he realized he’d opened a rarely-used side door that leads to a landing with stairs that to go his kitchen and basement. He'd been in the basement to retrieve a weed-whacker to lend to a friend, went back in another door and inadvertently left it open.
Bowers, who is chairman of the City Council and running for term-limited Sen. Adam Morfeld’s seat in the Legislature, called the Humane Society, looked through missing cat posts online and in the meantime bought cat food, a climbing tree and other cat stuff. He named his new boarder Tony.
Tony is short for Anthony, in honor of St. Anthony, the patron saint of lost things.
No one has claimed him yet, and Bowers hopes that doesn’t happen.
“It kind of feels like a meant-to-be thing,” he said.
