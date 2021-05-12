City Hall: Lincoln council considers opening chambers to more testifiers; Zoom may be here to stay

The staff of LNKTV City — the public station that broadcasts and livestreams City Council and Lancaster County Board meetings, as well as the mayor’s weekly briefings — is already on it.

They’ve bought equipment necessary to ensure the council chamber, the adjacent Luxford Studio and the conference room where the mayor does her weekly briefings have Zoom capability.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“What was a temporary fix to get us through the pandemic, we now think is here to stay,” Jamie Wenz, who manages LNK TV, told the City Council recently.

Now, all Zoom meetings are routed through the LNKTV production area, which is staffed by two people, one of whom monitors the livestream, the other Zoom, when necessary. That's problematic if one person is gone.

They’re working on a system that won't require Zoom meetings be routed through the LNKTV production equipment.

That will allow for more city and county committees to hold Zoom meetings, as well as for departments to hold staff meetings or other internal meetings via Zoom, and will also make it possible for public comment via Zoom.

That raises a number of policy questions, which a committee will tackle in the coming weeks.