City Hall: Lincoln council considering next move with fairness ordinance

Just 15 days ago, the decision facing the Lincoln City Council concerning the so-called "fairness ordinance" seemed more straightforward.

The Nebraska Family Alliance announced it had collected four times the number of signatures it needed to keep the ordinance — which, among other things, extends discrimination protections to include sexual orientation and gender expression — from going into effect.

At least four council members — a majority — said they were ready to let voters decide in what would likely be a special election this summer.

Two weeks later, the path forward seems less clear, as the council and community come to terms with the death of Milo Winslow, a transgender activist who’d been vocal about his concerns that opponents would target the transgender community.

“I’m still trying to figure out what the pathway forward looks like for our community,” said Councilman Tom Beckius. "I think Milo’s passing changed the landscape, not only of how we ought to be discussing this issue, but the complexities of how we move forward.”

The council could let voters decide or rescind the ordinance. There are other possibilities: rescinding it and reintroducing a different version, for example.

Most of the council members said they are still working through how best to move forward, and all of those contacted said it was important to take time to figure it out. Bennie Shobe was the only council member who couldn’t be reached for comment.

“We need to take a deep breath and figure out with a clear head how we should move forward,” Councilman James Michael Bowers said.

Two days after the Nebraska Family Alliance turned 18,501 referendum petition signatures over to the city clerk March 1, transgender advocate Winslow died by suicide, throwing concerns he and others had into stark relief.

The Trevor Project The Trevor Project provides crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to LGBTQ struggling with coming out, LGBTQ identity and depression. Crisis counselors are trained to answer calls, chats or texts 24 hours a day, seven days a week. On the web: thetrevorproject.org Call: 1-866-488-7386

Before his death, Winslow and some other transgender activists talked publicly about concerns that the ordinance was ill-timed, that supporters weren’t adequately prepared to defend it at the ballot box and that opponents would target the transgender community.

Winslow was the only transgender individual to testify in support of the ordinance. But a week before he died, he sent an email to all the council members urging them to rescind it, saying the anti-transgender rhetoric during a protracted campaign before a vote would put people at risk.

Since his death, council members have gotten emails from people who support the protections asking them to rescind the ordinance and some have been active online. Among them is Jazari Kual, a University of Nebraska-Lincoln student who became a familiar figure when he livestreamed Black Lives Matter protests and who is running for Congress. He posted a video online asking people to encourage the council to rescind the ordinance.

Interestingly, conservative KLIN talk show host Jack Riggins had transgender activist Natalie Weiss on his show and the discussion didn’t center on rescinding the ordinance — as Weiss advocates. Instead, he and Weiss spent much of the time talking about how hurtful framing the argument as a “transgender bathroom” ordinance can be.

And council members said they’ve also heard from many people who want to move forward.

“We’re hearing from both sides now,” said Councilwoman Tammy Ward. “I go back and forth on the right thing to do ... it’s a very difficult dilemma, because we want to protect those who rightfully are concerned, but on the other hand, I think we have a responsibility as leaders and elected officials to also protect civil rights, human rights.”

Councilwoman Sändra Washington, who introduced the ordinance, said she’s listening to both sides and will work with council members to decide how to move forward, though she said she hasn’t changed her goal of providing equal opportunity to everyone in Lincoln.

“I am looking at what people are asking for in order to bring it forward with as much care as some folks are asking,” she said.

Councilwoman Jane Raybould said it’s important to find ways to protect the transgender community, but she wants to move forward to a vote, and believes the calls to rescind are coming from a vocal minority.

“We cannot let hate have a place in our city,” she said.

It was also important to pause, she said.

“Milo’s passing was heartbreaking and just devastating to so many of his friends who know him and knew of his advocacy,” she said. “I think we all needed to take a pause and reflect on this devastating loss before we could figure out what is the strategy going forward.”

It’s unclear when the issue will come before the council, though it won’t be Monday.

Councilman Richard Meginnis also said it was important to take time to figure it out what to do next, but it’s important to do something.

“We cannot do nothing,” he said.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSreist

