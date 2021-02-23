City Hall: Lincoln City Council prevents any talk about emergency declaration powers

Council members Sändra Washington, James Michael Bowers and Tammy Ward joined Raybould in sending the proposal away without having to act on its merits.

While the measure sits on the pending list, the public can't talk about the issue during the open-comment portion of meetings.

Since January, the move has increasingly drawn critics to council meetings, where their attempted monologues on the topic have routinely met a buzz saw.

On Monday, Christensen sought to withdraw his measure entirely, which would have allowed people to talk about it in front of the council.

He pointed out that requests such as his are often granted by the council and he said that if removed, he wouldn't reintroduce the topic again any time soon.

"We all wanted it gone," Councilman Bennie Shobe said. "(Christensen's motion) actually makes it go away."

But Raybould countered she didn't want the measure to be withdrawn only to come back in a different form later.

Ultimately, the six members present Monday deadlocked on Christensen's request. Councilman Richard Meginnis was not at the meeting.