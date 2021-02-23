City Hall: Lincoln City Council prevents any talk about emergency declaration powers

Lincoln City Council politicking has turned discussion of emergency city powers into a taboo topic at council meetings and resulted in elected officials cutting off constituents trying to talk during open forum.
"You're using a parliamentary trick to silence public opinion," Dan Buhrdorf told council members at Monday's meeting.
Typically at the end of its meetings, the council reserves time — referred to as "open mic" — for residents to voice concerns on subjects not on the agenda nor planned for future agendas. That time has allowed speakers to wave undergarments, go on incoherent tirades and make emotional pleas about topics such as a better name for boneless chicken wings.
But lately, the council has used its ability to not allow discussion of items it may take up in the future to cut off conversation about its action earlier in the pandemic to grant Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird emergency declaration powers.
Councilman Roy Christensen in January proposed a resolution ending the emergency declaration because of the vaccine's arrival and his desire for a public conversation of why the city needs to keep the emergency in place.
Shortly after the resolution's formal introduction Jan. 11, Councilwoman Jane Raybould requested the measure be indefinitely shelved and relegated to the council's pending list.
Council members Sändra Washington, James Michael Bowers and Tammy Ward joined Raybould in sending the proposal away without having to act on its merits.
While the measure sits on the pending list, the public can't talk about the issue during the open-comment portion of meetings.
Since January, the move has increasingly drawn critics to council meetings, where their attempted monologues on the topic have routinely met a buzz saw.
On Monday, Christensen sought to withdraw his measure entirely, which would have allowed people to talk about it in front of the council.
He pointed out that requests such as his are often granted by the council and he said that if removed, he wouldn't reintroduce the topic again any time soon.
"We all wanted it gone," Councilman Bennie Shobe said. "(Christensen's motion) actually makes it go away."
But Raybould countered she didn't want the measure to be withdrawn only to come back in a different form later.
Ultimately, the six members present Monday deadlocked on Christensen's request. Councilman Richard Meginnis was not at the meeting.
Following the deadlock, Monday's open-comment session featured frequent jostling between council members seeking to enforce the rules and speakers trying to make a point about their opposition to the emergency declaration.
Samuel Lyon, the spokesman of the recent city official recall effort, tried to address the subject, but Raybould, Ward and Bowers frequently interjected to enforce the council rules.
Those testifying likened the matter to the moniker of the Harry Potter villain Voldemort, "He-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named."
All of this played out in the Council Chambers where only one or two commenters are allowed in at a time to ensure social distancing while others must watch from the lobby.
"Tonight was appalling to me," Mary Hamilton said of the interactions.
Who backed the LNK Recall?
The push to recall Gaylor Baird and four of the seven City Council members over pandemic actions they've taken raised more than $14,000 last year, according to newly filed state campaign disclosures.
LNK Recall's 30-day signature-gathering sprint failed to garner enough signatures to trigger votes on the continued service of Gaylor Baird and council members Bowers, Meginnis, Raybould and Ward. Organizers didn't turn their petitions in.
Announced in October, the LNK Recall began picking up donations requiring disclosure in late November and they came from mainly businessmen in Lincoln of varying political affiliations.
The biggest donor to the recall campaign was Zac Rustad, a registered Republican and vice president at a local software company.
His $4,000 donation to the campaign Dec. 8 comprised nearly $1 in every $3 contributed to the effort.
Asked about his views of the recall, Rustad said in a statement Tuesday that he believed Lincoln voters deserved the chance to reaffirm or replace their council representatives.
"The key issue for me was the City Council's decision to abrogate their legislative responsibility to the Mayor's Office, unlike other communities in Nebraska who have continued pandemic-related legislation through the normal council process," Rustad said.
He added that he hoped supporters and opponents of the recall effort alike could agree that all Lincoln residents deserve an opportunity to be heard.
Absent from the campaign finance documents were financial contributions from the Lancaster County GOP. Leaders in mid-December said they were lending support to the effort as a way to further the GOP's interests ahead of the spring City Council elections.
The lion's share of LNK Recall dollars — nearly $6,800 — paid for TV and radio ads. Other purchases included yard signs, text message advertising and $600 in balloon animals.
Mayor hands out council endorsements
Democratic Council candidates Shobe, Washington and Tom Beckius landed the backing of Gaylor Baird in this spring's elections.
The trio are among the nine candidates running for three at-large seats.
“Councilmember Shobe, Councilmember Washington, and Commissioner Beckius know that Lincoln must continue to grow and build on our high quality of life, and must include robust community conversations to ensure equitable solutions,” Gaylor Baird said in a news release announcing the endorsements.
Former Mayor Chris Beutler has also endorsed Washington and contributed to the campaign of Beckius last year.
Fast takes
Passed — A new micro-purchasing ordinance the city hopes to use to buy more items locally without having to seek competitive bids. The City Council approved the measure Monday night.
1,700 — Acres of city land farmed, according to mayoral aide Miki Esposito. City staff try to ensure farmers use environmentally friendly agriculture practices such as no-till cover crops and water conservation techniques on city land, she said.
$538,181 — Federal housing funds awarded to the Lincoln Housing Authority for use in building or renovating public housing. Nebraska received nearly $14.7 million in Housing and Urban Development funds to benefit housing authorities across the state.
