City Hall: Lincoln City Council divided over housing affordability strategies

The plan focused on the people earning 80% or less of the local median income, or the equivalent of $46,000, Washington said.

"Just because this plan does not talk about affordability in the greatest degree does not mean that the city does not see a value in a discussion about affordability," she said.

She recommended an amendment that the council ultimately adopted unanimously that changed a different page in the plan to state that housing affordability in all sectors should be addressed in the Lincoln-Lancaster County 2050 Comprehensive Plan, which is still being drafted.

Because housing affordability is a complicated issue, Washington said she wanted to continue the conversation.

But Christensen questioned whether that would happen or if this discussion would get glossed over.

"In my experience in the past, once something goes into the (comprehensive plan), the book is shut and we treat it like it's the Bible and we were all religious fanatics," Christensen said. "No changes allowed."

He would be thrilled to be wrong, but Christensen said he expected this to mark the end of the conversation.

"It can't be," Raybould said. "It just can't be."