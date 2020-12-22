City Hall: Lincoln City Council divided over housing affordability strategies

On its face, tweaking language deep in a consultant's report doesn't seem like high stakes.
But housing affordability isn't a low-stakes issue at the Lincoln City Council, and proposed changes to the plan this month spawned plentiful discussion among council members about the focus of the city's guide document on the issue.
Realtors and home builders had objected to the council adopting the City of Lincoln Coordinated Affordable Housing Action Plan without language expressly recommending strategies to reduce new housing construction costs in an effort to make affordable housing more widely available.
Every $1,000 a new home price goes up, 190 people are priced out of the market for that home, said Ann Post, who represents the Home Builders Association of Lincoln.
Their opposition and concerns prompted the council to push back adopting the plan another week after it weighed two different amendments at Monday's council meeting.
Council members James Michael Bowers, Jane Raybould, Tammy Ward and Sändra Washington rejected an amendment by Councilman Roy Christensen, who sought to change wording to specifically encourage public funding to boost development of all housing, but especially higher- and medium-density projects often referred to as the "missing middle."
Some council members worried making a change would steer the plan away from its intended mission of targeting strategies to increase housing affordability for the lowest earners in Lincoln.
The plan focused on the people earning 80% or less of the local median income, or the equivalent of $46,000, Washington said.
"Just because this plan does not talk about affordability in the greatest degree does not mean that the city does not see a value in a discussion about affordability," she said.
She recommended an amendment that the council ultimately adopted unanimously that changed a different page in the plan to state that housing affordability in all sectors should be addressed in the Lincoln-Lancaster County 2050 Comprehensive Plan, which is still being drafted.
Because housing affordability is a complicated issue, Washington said she wanted to continue the conversation.
But Christensen questioned whether that would happen or if this discussion would get glossed over.
"In my experience in the past, once something goes into the (comprehensive plan), the book is shut and we treat it like it's the Bible and we were all religious fanatics," Christensen said. "No changes allowed."
He would be thrilled to be wrong, but Christensen said he expected this to mark the end of the conversation.
"It can't be," Raybould said. "It just can't be."
Block by block
Soon after taking office in 2019, Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said she hoped to put money into about 300 blocks of residential street work each year over the six-year lifespan of the quarter-cent sales tax for streets.
In its first year, the tax raised $13.8 million and helped pay for eight projects, of which six have been completed. And another 20 are slated for the upcoming year, according to city officials.
So how did the city do in meeting the goal of 300 residential blocks?
Thomas Shafer, project delivery manager for Lincoln Transportation and Utilities, said when the department sought public opinion on the first projects, some people identified arterial streets as a priority rather than more traditional neighborhood side streets.
Arterial streets are still residential streets for many in the city, Shafer said, but they also carry other considerations because of the infrastructure such as water mains below them and the higher traffic volumes that can cause more structural road damage and dictate more expensive repairs.
So in 2020, the city funded the equivalent of 135 residential blocks based on the $31,000 standard for each block, he said.
Lincoln's street sales tax will fund the equivalent of 474 residential blocks in 2021 and 399 in 2022, he said.
Fast takes
625 feet — The length of water main still set for replacement in a project along Cornhusker Highway between North 14th and North 27th streets. The remaining pipe set for replacement is on Yolande Avenue from North 20th Street east to the Yolande Avenue cul-de-sac. Crews have already replaced 1,750 feet of water main. The right-side westbound lane remains closed as work continues. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities expects the project to finish on schedule in late January.
Dec. 29 — The date of the next local coronavirus briefing from Gaylor Baird and Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department Director Pat Lopez. The once-a-week briefings, which had been on Fridays, are moving to Tuesdays.
Joy, health and peace — My holiday season wishes for all of my readers. Thank you for staying engaged and curious during this difficult year. Merry Christmas and happy holidays to you and your families.
FIVE STORIES THAT CHANGED LOCAL POLITICS IN 2020:
Stories that changed local politics: Mayor's mask mandate
When Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird announced Nebraska’s first mask mandate, who could have anticipated it would lead to the kind of pushback that ultimately triggered a recall effort?
Stories that changed local politics: Hiring more police
In any other year, the city accepting a grant to hire new police officers wouldn’t make a lot of waves, but this decision came amid calls to “defund the police” on the heels of clashes with activists protesting police brutality.
Stories that changed local politics: Launching a recall
Lincoln is closing 2020 with a rare, active push to recall Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and four of the seven Lincoln City Council members over their pandemic actions.
Stories that changed local politics: Restarting the rail line
The reactivation of the Arbor Line may lead to traffic tie-ups along the Nebraska 2 corridor.
Stories that changed local politics: Hitting the jackpot
Will Lincoln become a magnet for casino gamblers with the legalization of slot machines and card games at Nebraska horse tracks?
Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.