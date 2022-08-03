City Hall: Lincoln city budget includes lots of fee increases

Margaret Reist Local government reporter Margaret Reist is a recovering education reporter now writing about local and county government and the people who live in the city where she was born and raised. Follow Margaret Reist Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The mayor’s proposed biennial budget – the subject of a public hearing Monday where climate change, no-fare busing and a home visitation program for new moms drew many speakers – also includes a host of fee increases.

Those fee increases apply primarily to businesses – from restaurants and food trucks to tattoo parlors and child care centers – and city officials say regular increases are common in most budgets.

They caught the eye of Lincoln City Councilman Richard Meginnis, the only Republican on the council, who said he has concerns and questions about the increases.

“I hope the public will look at the fee increases the mayor is proposing in the budget,” he said. “They do need to examine those a little closer. Do they match up with the department’s needs?"

Many of the fee increases come from the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, which is raising fees an average of 3%. Permits for body art businesses, for instance, will increase between $5 and $15. For food trucks, permit fees will increase $5.

The proposed fee hikes also include pollution control fees charged to some businesses, open burning permits and permits for salvage and recycling businesses, restaurants and catering businesses.

Some of those increases, such as landfill fees, could be passed onto customers from haulers. Landfill fees will increase by $1.40 per ton beginning in 2023 and by another $1.45 per ton in 2024. The occupation tax on haulers would increase by 90 cents per ton.

There’s a fee for a variance from the noise ordinances (guessing these don’t apply to those pounding bass speakers on the cars cruising O Street, though the ordinance doesn’t actually say, just that the variance can’t exceed 15 days).

Fees are increasing for swimming pool permits, water wells and wastewater treatment systems.

There are a couple proposed increases that will be reflected in people’s water bills. Lincoln Water's rate schedule is increasing 5% and Lincoln Wastewater's 6%. Increases to water bills will depend on water usage.

The wastewater rate increase for 2022 will generate an estimated $3.7 million in revenue over the next two years. The 2022 water rate increase will generate $4.2 million over two years.

The planning department is raising rates for application fees for zoning changes, vacating right of ways or amending the comprehensive plan – all fees developers generally pay.

They are based on the consumer price index, which in 2020-21 resulted in a 1.7% increase. Today's inflation means the increase would be 9.5%. The city decided instead to propose a 5% increase each year.

The fees help cover costs to process and implement the requests.

The City Council will vote Aug. 22 on the budget – and these fee increases.

Wilderness Crossing concerns lead to study

The $100,000 City Councilwoman Sãndra Washington asked to have added to the proposed budget for an environmental impact study was prompted by concerns raised by opponents of the planned Wilderness Crossing development adjacent to Wilderness Park near First Street and Pioneers Boulevard.

The city approved zoning changes and annexations that will allow the housing development to go forward despite concerns about flooding and the effect on wildlife and native habitat raised by environmental advocates.

Opponents are appealing the City Council's action to the Board of Zoning Appeals.

Washington's colleagues approved the budget addition, which would be added to the capital improvement plan. The study would look at the effects on the Salt Creek watershed if the development goals of the 2050 Comprehensive Plan are realized. The upper watershed covers the part of the creek that runs through southwest Lincoln.

The study is called "scenario planning" to assess the impact of development both inside the city and beyond, and what Lincoln can do to mitigate that impact on environmentally important areas, Washington said. The city also will review the Wilderness Park Master Plan, she said.

"It was very clear to me during the Wilderness Crossing public hearing that there was a great amount of love or high value placed on Wilderness Park and the Salt Creek watershed and flooding in Lincoln," she said. "I thought, how do we get to that? ... How do we actually make actions or policies (addressing those issues)."

Swimming and reading and summer

If you’re into numbers, here’s a few to characterize summer in Lincoln:

* 16,405 children, teens and adults registered for the city Library’s summer reading challenge (18 more than 2019).

* 7 million minutes of reading those children, teens and adults exceeded during that reading challenge.

* 4,000 people in the reading challenge redeemed the free Saltdogs ticket they got for registering and 1,395 reading challenge finishers celebrated with another Saltdogs game.

* 114,318 guests visited Lincoln’s pools through July 24 (a similar number in 2021 and 2019), although the lifeguard shortage plaguing Lincoln (and the nation) means Star City Shores will close Aug. 8-11. It'll reopen Aug. 12 for the final week.

* 26,272 summer food service program meals provided by the Food Bank of Lincoln, the USDA and other community partners.