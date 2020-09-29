 Skip to main content
City Hall: Lincoln bars could expand into downtown streets for Husker gamedays
  • Updated
City Council Tailgate Tour, 10.07.2017

Lincoln City Council members walk through the rooftop at Barry’s Bar and Grill on a gameday in 2017. With no fans allowed in the stadium this season, the city is looking to allow bars to expand their outdoor areas.

 Journal Star file photo

With no Sea of Red expected to pack Memorial Stadium for Husker football's Halloween return, city officials have proposed a tandem of ordinances that would allow bars to safely cater to more game-watching fans by expanding into the street this season.

The two ordinances set for Lincoln City Council review next week temporarily remove bans on special event permits and special designated license expansions on Husker gamedays, as long as the Big Ten Conference isn't allowing fans at football games. 

Typically, special events requiring a permit to close a city street are banned on days when Nebraska football has a game because of the problems that can create with traffic flow, said Lincoln police legal adviser Tonya Peters. 

But with the potential for fans to flock to bars since they can't go to the game, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird's administration has proposed a way to prevent potential crowding. 

"While we want to help the businesses with a gameday experience, we don’t want to pack people indoors in an unsafe manner," said Hallie Salem of the Lincoln Urban Development Department.

The proposal follows the mayor's Dine-Out Lincoln program, which allowed restaurants to expand their space for outdoor dining.

Former police station identified as preferred site for StarTran bus center

Any bar seeking to expand its operations would need to get a special designated license and event permit from the City Council, Peters said.

The two ordinances will be up for a public hearing Monday, with a vote to follow immediately if the council agrees to suspend its rules in order to get plans in motion.

Nebraska plays its first game Oct. 24 at Ohio State before returning for its home opener against Wisconsin on Oct. 31. Other home games are Penn State (Nov. 14), Illinois (Nov. 21) and Minnesota (Dec. 12).

So far, there hasn't been an indication of a spike in requests for lodging at hotels in the city tied to Husker home games, said Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Jeff Maul. 

Some of that may be because of people waiting to make plans until they have a sense for the COVID-19 trends in Lincoln, as well as to see when the games will start, he said. 

But the buzz he's hearing from season ticket-holders and others is that they still plan to come to Lincoln for a game or two, even if there's no chance to get in the stadium, he said.

"There is nothing better than the emotional draw of Husker football in downtown Lincoln," Maul said.

Nine-Mile Prairie preservers hope planners care for it as Lincoln grows

Pinnacle Bank Arena will have its own volleyball courts for the high school state tournament this November. 

Last week, the West Haymarket Joint Public Agency authorized the purchase of two Taraflex courts, and the winning bid went to Midwest Floor Covering Inc. for just more than $79,000. 

"Why not rent?" became the natural question during last week's JPA meeting.

Johnson-Brock vs. Humphrey/LHF, 11/09/18

Pinnacle Bank Arena will purchase its own volleyball courts instead of renting floors for use during the state high school tournament.

Well, arena manager Tom Lorenz said, rental prices had increased from $3,000 initially to $4,200 per rental, and companies aren't renting floors out during the pandemic, he said.

City Hall: Lincoln's recycling site overhaul and the tricks of consolidating free collection spots

The new courts are expected to last 20 years.

These floors will allow high school teams competing in the state tournament to play on the same surface used by the Huskers at the Devaney Sports Center, Lorenz said. 

"It is the safest floor out there," Lorenz said.

Jane Kinsey of Watchdogs of Lincoln Government opposed the purchase of the floors, which she saw as an extravagance in a year the arena is struggling because of limited events.

"You can want champagne," Kinsey said, "but when you don't have your income guaranteed, it's not appropriate." 

USA Volleyball has also played matches at the arena, and Lorenz said owning the floor gives the arena more options. 

"We will find other ways to use it," he said.

Lincoln City Council unanimous in support of Dreamers

Women's advisory group enshrined

The City Council on Monday enshrined and renamed the Lincoln Mayor's Commission on Women. 

The ordinance, introduced by Councilman Bennie Shobe, retitles the group the Lincoln Commission on Women and Gender and makes it part of the city code rather than simply making it an advisory committee, at the whim of whomever serves as mayor. 

Lincoln and Lancaster County officials started the Commission on Women in 1945, but the agreement between the two local governments ended in 2006, said Kathie Uhrmacher of the Women's Foundation of Lincoln and Lancaster County.

Shortly thereafter, Mayor Chris Beutler resurrected the commission by executive order. 

The commission advises the mayor on issues pertaining to women and families. 

With Monday's unanimous vote, the Commission on Women becomes a permanent committee like the Mayor's Multicultural Advisory Group and the Commission on Human Rights.

City-funded grants, increased city contracting opportunities pitched to help Lincoln businesses

Fast takes 

* $3.4 million — U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development grant dollars coming to the city to remove lead from 65 housing units and improve safety for low-income families. The city will work with medical and other social service providers in the remedial effort, according to a summary of its program. 

$53,000 — Funds that the Black Hills Energy Foundation gave to the Salvation Army HeatShare program in Nebraska to help families experiencing financial struggles with their natural gas bills. In total, the company has awarded $600,000 this year to 25 organizations across Black Hills' eight-state service area.

* 78 — The number of questions the Sarpy/Cass County Health Department asks event hosts seeking to convene more than 500 people. The form is similar to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department's 27-page event application. Both are based on the Event Safety Alliance's reopening guide.

City Hall: Trains along Nebraska 2 will blow horns heading through Lincoln, but railroad officials may study quiet zones

Top photos from September

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.

