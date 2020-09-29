City Hall: Lincoln bars could expand into downtown streets for Husker gamedays

The two ordinances will be up for a public hearing Monday, with a vote to follow immediately if the council agrees to suspend its rules in order to get plans in motion.

Nebraska plays its first game Oct. 24 at Ohio State before returning for its home opener against Wisconsin on Oct. 31. Other home games are Penn State (Nov. 14), Illinois (Nov. 21) and Minnesota (Dec. 12).

So far, there hasn't been an indication of a spike in requests for lodging at hotels in the city tied to Husker home games, said Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Jeff Maul.

Some of that may be because of people waiting to make plans until they have a sense for the COVID-19 trends in Lincoln, as well as to see when the games will start, he said.

But the buzz he's hearing from season ticket-holders and others is that they still plan to come to Lincoln for a game or two, even if there's no chance to get in the stadium, he said.

"There is nothing better than the emotional draw of Husker football in downtown Lincoln," Maul said.

Pinnacle Bank Arena will have its own volleyball courts for the high school state tournament this November.