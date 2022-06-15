City Hall: Lifeguards needed in Lincoln and everywhere else

Margaret Reist Local government reporter Margaret Reist is a recovering education reporter now writing about local and county government and the people who live in the city where she was born and raised. Follow Margaret Reist Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Those tall chairs overlooking city pools need more bodies in them – the well-trained sort holding large, red floating cushions and whistles at the ready.

Thanks to those abundant “hiring” signs around the city and a pandemic that put lifeguard certification classes on hold, Lincoln is short on lifeguards.

And it is not alone.

Lincoln’s lifeguard shortage is a national problem, one a New York Times article recently delved into, talking to city officials around the country that can’t open pools or must warn swimmers at local beaches to swim at their own risk because they can't find enough lifeguards.

In Austin, Texas, they’re looking for half of the 750 positions they need to fill; only eight of Cincinnati, Ohio’s 23 pools could open and in New Orleans, Louisiana, just five of the 13 city pools will be open.

In Lincoln, all nine pools are open, but three of them have reduced hours, and some of the swimming lessons have been consolidated and minimum enrollment requirements added to accommodate fewer trained lifeguards and instructors, said Holly Lewis, assistant director of recreation for Lincoln Parks and Recreation.

They also raised the pay to $11 an hour – with “generous” increases for returning lifeguards, she said.

Still, the difference is clear: So far this year, they’ve hired 90 lifeguards. Last year, they hired 115 and in 2019 – pre pandemic – they hired 132.

Lifeguards must take a certification course, and Lewis noted that it’s a big responsibility. But Parks and Recreation officials are looking for those ready to assume it and directions on how to apply are front and center on their website: lincoln.ne.gov/City/Departments/Parks-and-Recreation.

I realize I grew up in the era (before the awareness of the dangers of skin cancer took hold) where we all slathered ourselves in baby oil, spread a beach towel onto the hot concrete and baked in the sun, but I always envied those lifeguards.

Such power with those whistles. Such perfect tans.

New human rights director

Lincoln has a new director of the Lincoln Commission on Human Rights – a division of the city’s law department that’s been at the center of a monthslong debate about a fairness ordinance passed and then rescinded by the City Council.

Sara Houston, formerly the lead public health attorney for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, started Monday. She will earn $95,000. Because the position is classified, and not appointed by the mayor, she will likely get an increase after a six-month probationary period.

She replaces Mindy Rush-Chipman, who left to become legal director of the Nebraska ACLU.

The Lincoln Commission on Human Rights investigates and enforces Title 11, the portion of city code dealing with equal opportunity in housing, employment and public accommodation.

In February, the City Council passed an ordinance that broadly updated Title 11, including expanding protections to include sexual orientation and gender identity. Opponents launched a successful referendum petition drive, which meant the council either had to rescind the ordinance or put it to a vote of the people. On Monday, on a 4-3 vote, they rescinded it.

Houston will now lead the division that investigates complaints, which then go to an appointed commission that decides whether there is reasonable cause to believe discrimination or harassment occurred.

In her role with the state, Houston was part of the senior leadership team of the department and directed legal services in the areas of epidemiology, health promotion, environmental health, emergency preparedness and response, and professional and facility licensure.

As a senior policy adviser for the Satcher Health Leadership Institute at the Morehouse School of Medicine in Atlanta she contributes to public and private grant-funded research projects related to advancing health equity and identifying the causes of health status and health care disparities.

Houston earned her law degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and critical care/flight paramedic certificates from Creighton University. She earned a bachelor’s of fine arts from Webster University in St. Louis.

An appeal to StarTran

One line item in Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird’s 246-page biennial budget proposal, which she presented Monday to the City Council, is already getting some pushback.

Richard Schmeling, who has a longtime interest in local transportation issues, appealed to the City Council Monday not to end free bus fares for city riders.

President of “Citizens For Improved Transit,” Schmeling presented a petition with 873 signatures asking the mayor and City Council to make the free fares – a practice begun during the pandemic when ridership dipped dramatically -- permanent.

As part of her budget, the mayor brings fares back, but at lower rates. A single ride, for instance, would be $1.25 instead of $1.75. Paratransit rides would be $2.50 instead of $3.50 and the city would create a $2.50 day pass.

Gaylor Baird said the city worked with consultants to devise a lower fare system they think will increase ridership and streamline the process.

But Schmeling said with gas prices more than $4 a gallon and inflation on the rise, this is the worst time to start charging people fares.

The influx of Afghan and Ukrainian refugees – who must go through a process that typically takes a year and a half to get a driver’s license even if they drove in their home countries – means more people will depend on buses.

And the city’s focus on workforce development won’t mean anything if people don’t have a way to get to those jobs, he said.

Schmeling gave the council members two more petitions on Monday: One with 677 signatures asking the city to restore half-hour stops to several routes and one with 783 signatures urging the city to build a transfer bus station to replace the existing space near the Gold’s Building at 11th and N streets.

The city has been working for years to build a new transfer station and has again applied for a competitive grant to help them build it. They’ve tentatively identified the County-City Building parking lot at Ninth and K streets as the location.

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities officials said they expect to find out in September or October whether they’ve gotten the grant.

But Schmeling said regardless of whether the city gets the grant, it will need to find a temporary location because the planned renovation of the Gold’s Building will displace the existing transfer station.

Erika Hill, LTU spokeswoman, said they are still in discussions about how the Gold’s renovation will affect StarTran and its customers.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSreist

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.