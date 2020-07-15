City Hall: LIBA criticizes city of Lincoln's proposed fee change as tax increase in disguise

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird's proposed budget for next year addresses a $12 million budget shortfall in part by increasing user fees by $2.2 million.
About $1.25 million would come from a new agreement between Black Hills Energy and the city to allow the utility to operate its gas lines in city right of way.
That agreement, under consideration by the Lincoln City Council, drew criticism Monday from the Lincoln Independent Business Association during a public hearing.
Though the mayor's proposed 2020-2021 budget keeps the property tax levy the same, LIBA believes Gaylor Baird is using Black Hills Energy as "a pawn to raise taxes on our citizens.”
The new, 20-year agreement between the city and Black Hills overhauls the method the city uses to charge its franchise fee.
Rather than charge Black Hills per square foot of gas line it owns within the city, the new agreement sets the fee at 5.68% of the utility's gross revenue.
In effect, if natural gas prices went up, the city would receive more in franchise revenue, said David Young, the city's chief information officer.
Each month, customers paying their gas bill also pay a franchise fee that Black Hills in turn sends to the city.
The proposed change, set for a vote Monday by the City Council, would add 86 cents to a residential customer's monthly bill, according to the city. Black Hills has more than 90,000 residential customers, according to a city presentation on the agreement.
By comparison, the increase would add $2.96 to the bill of a small commercial business, such as a restaurant; $93.46 for a medium-sized user who may use a lot of gas, such as a dry cleaner; and large commercial customers, such as a manufacturing plant, would see a nearly $259-per-month increase.
The current franchise fee sends about $4.3 million to the city's general fund annually, according to Black Hills. The new fee would add $1.25 million.
Reading LIBA's statement to the council Monday, Christopher Prosch said many business owners are just reopening after the pandemic, some with limited operations, in a time of economic uncertainty.
“Now is not the time to be balancing the budget on the backs of the taxpayers and ratepayers for the utilities,” LIBA’s statement said.
In a statement Tuesday, Gaylor Baird's Deputy Chief of Staff Jon Carlson said the old rate was significantly lower than the rates other utilities pay the city.
The fee change, which Black Hills supports, combines with more than $10 million in cuts and savings to balance the budget, Carlson said.
"This is a very balanced solution that provides critical services and support for our community," he said.
Cast ballots from home?
All registered voters in Lancaster County will receive applications for a mail-in ballot for the 2020 general election, County Election Commissioner Dave Shively said.
The county took the same step for the May primary election as a pandemic precaution to minimize the number of voters showing up at polling places.
"A lot of people took advantage of that in May," said Shively.
Shively said 86% of the 81,175 votes cast in the May 12 primary were by mail-in ballot.
In the 2016 general election, early voters cast about a third of Lancaster County ballots.
Shively said it's hard to know what to expect with COVID-19, but he believes the percentage of early voters will increase this fall like it did in May.
His counterparts in Douglas and Sarpy counties also plan to mail out applications to registered voters.
Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen recently told the Omaha World-Herald he hadn't decided yet whether to send out mail ballot request forms to all registered voters in the state.
Registered voters in Lancaster County will receive the applications near the end of August.
Solar farm rules
Lancaster County commissioners Tuesday unanimously approved zoning rules for large- and small-scale solar farms.
The rules, which were tweaked to require screening across from some homes, come during a time when no developer has brought forth a project in the county.
The board has previously found itself trying to write zoning rules at the same time it considers specific projects such as campgrounds or large-scale animal feeding operations.
"For once, we're actually doing it right," board Chair Sean Flowerday said. "We have it in the right order."
Comment on long-range plan
City leaders want input as they shape Lincoln's plan for growth and development for the next 30 years.
The city is holding a virtual open house to gather input through Aug. 31 on the 2050 Lincoln-Lancaster County Comprehensive Plan.
The open house features interactive content and simulated growth scenarios over the next 30 years, when the county is expected to add 120,000 people.
To participate, go to planforward2050.com.
Additional public events will be later this year and in 2021 before the final draft is published for approval by planners and the City Council in late 2021.
City Hall: A Lincoln 'Landlord of the Year' withdraws nomination for prestigious city board after concern
Fast takes
Four — Total excessive force complaints made to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office in the last four years. Sheriff Terry Wagner said internal affairs investigators did not conclude that deputies used excessive force in any of those incidents.
July 22 — The date for the next Citizen Police Advisory Board meeting, when the board will review proposed changes to Lincoln Police Department use-of-force policies.
$8,000 — The money spent to date by ACLU of Nebraska's Freedom Fund that aims to help Black Lives Matter protesters in Lincoln and Omaha. ACLU spokesman Sam Petto said it includes covering bail money and paying fines, though the largest portion went toward legal representation costs.
Jeff Kirkpatrick Day — The City Council has declared Friday as a day honoring Kirkpatrick for his six years serving as Lincoln's city attorney and nearly 10 years of service to the city. Kirkpatrick will be succeeded by Yohance Christie, whom Gaylor Baird nominated for the position. Christie is set to be appointed following a hearing before the City Council on Monday.
