City Hall: LIBA criticizes city of Lincoln's proposed fee change as tax increase in disguise

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird's proposed budget for next year addresses a $12 million budget shortfall in part by increasing user fees by $2.2 million.

About $1.25 million would come from a new agreement between Black Hills Energy and the city to allow the utility to operate its gas lines in city right of way.

That agreement, under consideration by the Lincoln City Council, drew criticism Monday from the Lincoln Independent Business Association during a public hearing.

Though the mayor's proposed 2020-2021 budget keeps the property tax levy the same, LIBA believes Gaylor Baird is using Black Hills Energy as "a pawn to raise taxes on our citizens.”

The new, 20-year agreement between the city and Black Hills overhauls the method the city uses to charge its franchise fee.

Rather than charge Black Hills per square foot of gas line it owns within the city, the new agreement sets the fee at 5.68% of the utility's gross revenue.

In effect, if natural gas prices went up, the city would receive more in franchise revenue, said David Young, the city's chief information officer.

Each month, customers paying their gas bill also pay a franchise fee that Black Hills in turn sends to the city.