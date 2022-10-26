City Hall: Legal wrangling over controversial Lincoln housing development

Margaret Reist Local government reporter Margaret Reist is a recovering education reporter now writing about local and county government and the people who live in the city where she was born and raised. Follow Margaret Reist Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Attorneys representing opponents of a housing development near Wilderness Park fired the latest legal salvo in the case that has pitted the city against Native and environmental advocates.

Attorneys from the American Civil Liberties Union of Nebraska and Big Fire Law & Policy Group filed a motion to dismiss the city’s lawsuit against the Indian Center; Native advocates Kevin Abourezk, Erin Poor and Renee Sans Souci; and Kathleen Danker, who owns the land across the street from the proposed development where a Native sweat lodge sits.

Since the City Council approved zoning and annexation ordinances in May allowing a housing development on about 75 acres south of Pioneers Boulevard between First Street and U.S. 77, the case has landed in Lancaster County District Court and the city’s zoning appeals board.

Developer Sam Manzitto Jr. plans to build 162 single-family homes, 134 townhomes and 205 apartments on the land purchased from the Catholic Diocese of Lincoln.

Environmental advocates raised concerns about flooding, and that light, noise and traffic will hurt the native habitat in the park. Native advocates have said it will disrupt the sanctity of the sweat lodge.

When opponents failed to convince the City Council to nix the development, Danker appealed the council’s actions in Lancaster County District Court. Then the ACLU and a Native-owned law firm got involved, and advocates filed an appeal with the city board of zoning appeals.

The city responded with its own lawsuit, alleging the zoning appeals board doesn’t have jurisdiction to overrule the council or the mayor. Now the defendants in that lawsuit — the advocates, the Indian Center and Danker — are accusing the city of trying to “muzzle” the voices of Indigenous people and are asking the court to dismiss the city’s lawsuit.

On Wednesday, the court is scheduled to hear another motion to dismiss filed by the city in Danker’s appeal.

Ballots and parking lot potholes

Call it a case of bad timing.

The gaping potholes in the parking lot between the State Department of Motor Vehicles building and the Lancaster County Election Commissioner’s office on North 46th Street are finally getting filled — just weeks before the Nov. 8 general election.

That’s made getting to the ballot drop box outside the election commissioner’s office challenging, but — and Election Commissioner Dave Shively and Public Building Commissioner Administrator Kerin Peterson want to be very clear about this — not impossible.

Peterson said they would have liked to get the work done a month ago, but general difficulty in finding contractors and a turn of cold weather a few weeks ago made that impossible.

The work has been going on for about three weeks, and workers are filling the potholes with concrete and closing just portions of the lot so people can still park there, she said.

Shively said it was more congested last week, but that the work was divided up so it wouldn’t prevent voters from dropping off their ballots. Now there’s work going on very near the ballot box but drivers can still get to it.

“We did it in sections so we didn’t rip up the entire area,” Peterson said. “It wouldn’t have prevented (access to the drop box), but it would have appeared difficult to get to it, which is the last thing we need during a general election.”

Shively said he drove it himself, just to make sure voters could get to what it likely to be a popular destination right now. The election commission mailed more than 46,000 early voting ballots, which is less than during the pandemic but about 1,000 more than pre-pandemic elections.

Peterson said it was important to get the potholes fixed before winter, especially since a $630,000 renovation of the election commissioner’s office to increase room for in-person voting, storage, ballot-counting and viewing that work was finished in June.

Assess the mess

Lancaster County Assessor Rob Ogden urged homeowners whose property was damaged by last weekend’s wildfires in southern Lancaster County to give his office a call.

“As residents return to their homes and assess the damage after a natural disaster, their first business call is usually to their insurance company,” Ogden said Tuesday. “Their second call should be to the assessor’s office. We want to ensure their assessment records reflect the loss.”

A team from his office has begun surveying the area to account for property damage with help from Lancaster County Emergency Management, but information from the owners is the best way to get accurate information.

Planning for a sustainable future

About 40 people gathered last week to start creating a master plan to further the city’s urban agriculture efforts.

What the city hopes to have in hand by sometime next year is a document tying together support for advancing market development for local food production, young-farmer training and land access — essentially all the ways to promote and further the capital city’s ability to grow its own food, said Frank Uhlarik, the city’s sustainability and compliance administrator.

There’s lots of reasons to do it, made clear by the nearly-empty grocery store shelves during the pandemic, Uhlarik said. Among them: making access to healthy food a reality for Lincoln’s most vulnerable and the increasing challenges climate change is causing for fruit and vegetable growers in California that produce the stuff that ends up in Lincoln’s markets.

Community Crops, the organization that runs Lincoln’s community gardens, is an integral part of the process, but they’re just part of the answer.

“They are just one organization and we need to bring many more resources to bear,” Uhlarik said. “Connecting all the dots in Lincoln, that’s the purpose of the master plan.”

City officials — with the help of consultants — asked the group last week to identify the most important things the city or others can do to make growing food locally more doable and attractive.

Ultimately, he said, a master plan will be adopted as part of the city-county comprehensive plan.