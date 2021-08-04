City Hall: Latest commercial expansion frustrates southeast Lincoln neighborhood — again

The struggle to find a balance -- some semblance of peaceful co-existence -- between business' concrete parking lots and traffic and the green backyards and decks of residential neighborhoods often plays out in the halls of city government.
Royce Mueller knows this because he’s been there. A few times.
It’s a frustrating endeavor that dates back 20 years, since he moved into his home in Country Meadows, a neighborhood with large lots and expansive front yards along quiet streets west of 70th Street and north of Pine Lake Road.
Promises of one administration don’t necessarily carry on to the next, he said, and once there’s commercial development, it’s there to stay.
“You can’t tear it down once it’s there.”
Case in point: the Home Depot and other businesses located on the east side of 70th Street.
Mueller had been living in his Country Meadows home less than a year when developers sought to build the Home Depot in 2000. Neighbors came out in force to oppose the plan.
Then-Mayor Don Wesely came up with a compromise to limit commercial development southeast of the Home Depot to office space and agreed to veto any further commercial development along Pine Lake Road between 56th and 84th streets.
Mueller said the city later scrapped a proposal to build a Shopko in the area because of that agreement.
In 2006, developers approached the neighborhood association with plans to build a Lowe’s near 61st and Nebraska 2, near the west end of Country Meadows. Mueller said residents negotiated with the developer and came up with a satisfactory plan: the commercial development where Lowe's now sits and another residential development called Artisan Meadows between Country Meadows and the commercial center.
Lancaster County proposes lowering tax rate in light of higher property valuations, effects of pandemic
Then, in 2014, Mike Wachel came to the neighborhood association with a proposal: He was going to buy land owned by a church along the west side of 70th Street -- just east of Country Meadows -- and build a self-storage business.
The neighborhood association agreed not to fight the owner’s proposal.
“After years of fighting commercialization of the corner, and after having lengthy discussion amongst the neighbors, we felt this might be the better of several evils,” Mueller wrote in a letter to the Planning Commission.
They liked the limited scope of the project, the green space between the business and their neighborhood, Mueller wrote.
Seven years later, however, Wachel was back before the Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission seeking a zoning change and special permit that would allow him to add about 21,000 square feet of storage units on 1.89 acres to the west.
A portion of that land comes just within 40 feet of Mueller’s property line, and he found himself back at city hall, making his case that the expansion shouldn’t happen.
He told the Planning Commission that neighbors didn’t approve of the expansion, as Wachel had said, and several neighbors wrote letters in opposition.
Mueller argued that Wachel hadn’t lived up to his previous agreement: he’d built the agreed-upon landscape screen but hadn’t watered it and seven years later those trees remained too small to hide the white metal walls of the storage units. He’d also promised no trailers would park at the business, but U-Hauls are always there.
The Planning Commission ultimately recommended approval of the special permit and zoning change, noting that the proposal adhered to the required 40-foot setback, that the back of the business would face the neighborhood, not the front, and that the land -- if it remained residential -- could someday be the site of apartments.
Mueller appealed the recommendation to the City Council, but on Monday the Council approved the zoning change and special permit, with two stipulations.
First, Wachel must plant 8-foot-high trees no farther than 20 feet apart along the back of the storage units and install a drip irrigation system to water the trees regularly. Second, the buildings can’t be higher than 25 feet.
Wachel said in an interview he’s fine with those stipulations, that he’s tried to work with neighborhood residents.
Councilwoman Jane Raybould, the only council member to vote no, said she wanted to ensure there were as many mitigating factors as possible for residents, such as continuing a wrought-iron fence the owner has around the existing property, and limiting the height more than proposed.
Mueller was resigned, saying the City Council bent over backward to protect the neighborhood, and there’s few other options available to them at this point.
William Pugsley, another resident who’s lived in Country Meadows for 11 years, isn’t satisfied either.
“We came here and we liked the green space and we liked the view and all of the sudden we’ll be staring at storage units for the rest of our lives,” he said.
Top Journal Star photos for July
Top Journal Star photos for July
Top Journal Star photos for July
Top Journal Star photos for July
Top Journal Star photos for July
Top Journal Star photos for July
Top Journal Star photos for July
Top Journal Star photos for July
Top Journal Star photos for July
Top Journal Star photos for July
Top Journal Star photos for July
Top Journal Star photos for July
Top Journal Star photos for July
Top Journal Star photos for July
Top Journal Star photos for July
Top Journal Star photos for July
Top Journal Star photos for July
Top Journal Star photos for July
Top Journal Star photos for July
Top Journal Star photos for July
Top Journal Star photos for July
Top Journal Star photos for July
Top Journal Star photos for July
Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSreist