City Hall: Latest commercial expansion frustrates southeast Lincoln neighborhood — again

Mueller said the city later scrapped a proposal to build a Shopko in the area because of that agreement.

In 2006, developers approached the neighborhood association with plans to build a Lowe’s near 61st and Nebraska 2, near the west end of Country Meadows. Mueller said residents negotiated with the developer and came up with a satisfactory plan: the commercial development where Lowe's now sits and another residential development called Artisan Meadows between Country Meadows and the commercial center.

Then, in 2014, Mike Wachel came to the neighborhood association with a proposal: He was going to buy land owned by a church along the west side of 70th Street -- just east of Country Meadows -- and build a self-storage business.

The neighborhood association agreed not to fight the owner’s proposal.

“After years of fighting commercialization of the corner, and after having lengthy discussion amongst the neighbors, we felt this might be the better of several evils,” Mueller wrote in a letter to the Planning Commission.

They liked the limited scope of the project, the green space between the business and their neighborhood, Mueller wrote.