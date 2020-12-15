City Hall: Larry the Cable Guy and county GOP join in effort to oust Lincoln's mayor

The rural Lancaster County resident, who cannot vote in city elections, talked about coronavirus-related health measures that forced the closure of a dance studio his daughter attends.

His Larry the Cable Guy Twitter account criticized the mayor's decision to let her daughter play in an outdoor tennis tournament last month during the three-week pause on indoor youth sports mandated by the directed health measure.

"I hope that you guys get a ton of signatures and at least we can do some recallin' and get somebody in there that actually thinks about all of Lincoln and not just the friends of the people that agree with the mayor," Whitney said.

LNK Recall organizers have until Dec. 23 to collect signatures in their effort to remove Gaylor Baird along with City Council members James Michael Bowers, Meginnis, Jane Raybould and Tammy Ward.

First conviction against bar owner

A local bar owner pleaded no contest last week to violating an order of the health director in what is believed to be the first conviction of roughly three dozen cases filed so far by the City Attorney’s Office related to the county's coronavirus restrictions.