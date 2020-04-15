City Hall: Lancaster County's coronavirus response includes planning for morbid possibility

Conference call discussion of a semitrailer contract Thursday carried more gravity than most agenda items taken up at the weekly, less formal Lancaster County Board staff meetings.
Crete Carrier Corp. would supply the county with a 53-foot refrigerated trailer under the agreement.
The trailer would serve as a backup to Lancaster County Emergency Management's portable morgue should the coronavirus cause a surge in deaths.
That possibility isn't probable here, county officials said during the meeting.
"Frankly, when you find yourselves in these kinds of situations, these are the problems you have to plan for as a matter of course," County Board Chair Sean Flowerday said.
New York City — one of America's cities hardest hit by COVID-19 — deployed 45 mobile morgues to aid backed-up funeral home morgues, and the city began burying some of its unclaimed or indigent dead on an island off the Bronx as deaths from the coronavirus have doubled the normal number of deaths in the city, according to The New York Times.
Lancaster County had recorded only one death as of Tuesday.
Local hospital officials say they have the supplies and capacity to handle a surge in cases, even in a worst-case scenario.
Health and law enforcement officials monitor the number of deaths and local capacity daily.
"This isn't something that would sneak up on us," Lancaster County Emergency Manager Jim Davidsaver said.
But if an unexpected surge overwhelmed the health care system and a wave of deaths filled up the storage space at funeral homes, Lincoln and Lancaster County officials want to have a contingency.
The portable trailer the county already owns for emergencies can handle up to 20 bodies at a time, Davidsaver said.
But in the rare event the virus killed enough people to eclipse that capacity, the 53-foot trailer would be needed to accommodate the overflow of bodies, he said.
To be prepared, the County Board committed not just to a small rental fee, but to the possibility it would need to buy the trailer for $65,000, because Crete Carrier would not take back a rented trailer used to store even just one corpse, officials said.
"Some really tough calls today, guys and gals," Commissioner Rick Vest said.
Road fixed in 2017 set for repairs
The city will close a portion of the widened stretch of eastbound Yankee Hill Road between 70th and 73rd streets beginning Thursday to fix panels of concrete that cracked after the road opened in 2017.
Thomas Shafer of Lincoln Transportation and Utilities said likely problems in how the concrete settled in portions of that stretch caused the cracking, noting that the new road covers a portion of the old ditch area.
The contractor will pay for repairs under a warranty clause in the construction agreement, Shafer said.
Construction on Pine Lake Road delayed the repairs, since traffic officials try to avoid closing nearby arterials at the same time for construction.
Repairs are expected to wrap up by 4 p.m. Monday, April 20.
Fast takes
47 — New library cards issued since the pandemic seemingly took hold locally in late March. Holders of 35 of the new cards, issued between March 20 and April 7, have checked out only online materials, though hard-copy books remain available for pickup. By comparison, the same period in 2019 saw nearly 10 times more new cards issued.
9.6% — The percentage decrease in domestic assault calls to Lincoln Police in the last seven weeks, when social distancing increased, according to the city. Still, advocates for victims of domestic violence believe there may not be a decrease in violence, rather a decrease in reporting, because quarantining may have victims spending more time with abusers and leave victims with less opportunity to make a report. For help, call Voices of Hope at 402-475-7273 or Friendship Home at 402-437-9302.
More than 50,000 — The number of early ballot requests received so far by Lancaster County Election Commissioner Dave Shively. He said his office never had more than 21,000 for a statewide primary. His office has mailed nearly 47,000 ballots to voters and hopes to be caught up with requests by the end of the week.
