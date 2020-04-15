City Hall: Lancaster County's coronavirus response includes planning for morbid possibility

Thomas Shafer of Lincoln Transportation and Utilities said likely problems in how the concrete settled in portions of that stretch caused the cracking, noting that the new road covers a portion of the old ditch area.

The contractor will pay for repairs under a warranty clause in the construction agreement, Shafer said.

Construction on Pine Lake Road delayed the repairs, since traffic officials try to avoid closing nearby arterials at the same time for construction.

Repairs are expected to wrap up by 4 p.m. Monday, April 20.

Fast takes

47 — New library cards issued since the pandemic seemingly took hold locally in late March. Holders of 35 of the new cards, issued between March 20 and April 7, have checked out only online materials, though hard-copy books remain available for pickup. By comparison, the same period in 2019 saw nearly 10 times more new cards issued.