City Hall: Lancaster County seeks to relax rules for wind turbines

Valenti, a staff member at the center, is also a member of the TRACE (Trust, Respect, Accountability, Collaboration and Equity) committee working with Lincoln police. The group formed following the George Floyd protests over police reform last summer.

Officers will go to local, predetermined nonprofits later this week and randomly hand out envelopes containing up to $300, a card with an inspirational quote and information on other community resources.

Other officers will be able to hand out envelopes to families they have encountered in their police work, Officer Chassidy Jackson-Goodwin said.

In total, the program can serve about 176 people this year, Valenti said.

He hopes the program will continue annually and act as another tool to create a happy memory associated with police.

Jackson-Goodwin, whose husband is the Malone Center's executive director, said the value of the program cannot be understated.

"To end 2020 like this, at a time like this, with everything that has gone on, this is just really significant for us as police with the community to show we're not going anywhere, we're still here for you," she said.

