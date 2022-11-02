City Hall: Lancaster County races bolstered by big contributions

Margaret Reist Local government reporter Margaret Reist is a recovering education reporter now writing about local and county government and the people who live in the city where she was born and raised. Follow Margaret Reist Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Candidates in the Lancaster County Attorney's race have far outspent those in eight other contested county races, though a few others have gotten a substantial boost from heavy hitters in their parties.

Bold Alliance, a political advocacy group founded by Nebraska Democratic Party chairwoman Jane Kleeb, donated $10,000 to County Commissioner Sean Flowerday, who is running for reelection to the District 1 seat; $25,000 to County Commissioner Rick Vest, who is running for reelection in District 5; and $15,000 to Adam Morfeld, the state senator challenging Lancaster County Attorney Pat Condon.

Flowerday, a Democrat running against Republican challenger Cameron Hall, has spent $82,600 on his campaign, according to the latest filing with the Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission, compared with $36,400 in expenditures by his opponent.

By comparison, Morfeld has spent more than $418,000, compared with Condon’s $136,500, according to the latest campaign filings.

Candidates in most other races spent considerably less.

The Peed family and its business Sandhills Global contributed $60,000 to Condon’s campaign, which also got donations from 21 of the 38 attorneys in his office, according to the Omaha World-Herald, which found his campaign had the most and largest donations from employees of the county attorney's office. Two prominent members of Condon's office urged fellow attorneys to donate, which prompted at least one complaint to the county’s human resources department, the story said.

Morfeld's coffers benefited from $11,743 from Planned Parenthood and $10,000 from the Conservation PAC, in addition to the Bold Alliance contribution. Former Nebraska governor and U.S. Sen. Bob Kerrey threw in $5,000, and the International Association of Firefighters donated $7,500.

The Conservation PAC, whose treasurer is Chelsea Johnson, donated $5,000 to term-limited state Sen. Matt Hansen, a Democrat running for Lancaster County clerk. It also has donated to City Councilman James Michael Bowers, who is running for a seat in the Legislature.

Gov. Pete Ricketts contributed $10,000 to Hall, who is challenging Flowerday for the District 1 county commissioner seat. State Sen. Suzanne Geist’s Legislative campaign donated $5,000.

Ricketts also donated $5,000 to Jason Krueger, the Republican challenging Vest for the District 5 seat on the county board.

Nebraska first lady Susanne Shore, who endorsed U.S. Senate candidate Patty Pansing Brooks, also donated $500 to Morfeld’s campaign.

A happy Halloween

A shout out to Councilwoman Jane Raybould, who suggested the City Council switch its traditional late meeting from the last Monday in October so the public, and council members, could get to the most pressing responsibility of the day: handing out candy.

The council typically meets at 3 p.m., but shifts to 5:30 p.m. on the last Monday of the month, giving people who work easier access to the public meeting. It’s also typically one of two meetings that allow public comment on any subject, not just those on the agenda.

This month, because Halloween fell on a Monday, Raybould suggested having the 5:30 p.m. meeting — with public comment — on Oct. 24.

That meant Monday’s meeting started at 3 p.m., with a few city officials in costumes: Lincoln Parks and Recreation Director Maggie Stuckey Ross as a blackjack dealer, the mayor as Sandy Olsson in "Grease" (the final scene Sandy) and Raybould with a witch’s hat.

Things wrapped up quickly and the city hall reporter got home in time to greet an exceedingly cute parrot and a pirate.

Food trucks sticking around

If you’re downtown and want to grab a sandwich — or a taco, perhaps — at a food truck, you’ll have a bit more time.

Chalk it up to some lovely fall weather.

A pilot program to expand the city’s food truck program into parts of downtown — near the State Office Building at 14th and L streets and in the South Haymarket under the Rosa Parks Way overpass — began in May.

It was supposed to end Tuesday, but the city's Dan Marvin told the council Monday that the city has recently had five more food trucks apply, and the nice weather will give them a chance to try out the downtown locations.

That will give city officials more data and input from food truck vendors to use to evaluate the pilot and come up with a permanent program, he said.

City officials plan to let the food trucks set up shop next week, before the council votes on the ordinance to extend the pilot until the end of the year.

Recognizing wildfire response

The Lancaster County Board recognized the work of volunteer fire departments, city and county law enforcement departments and others who helped fight the wildfires that spread through southern Lancaster County last month.

More than 120 firefighters from at least 24 departments fought the largest wildfires in the area’s history, Commissioner Sean Flowerday said. Agencies established a shelter, ran tanker trucks of water to firefighters and delivered bottled water to thirsty crews, while others coordinated communication and other efforts.

Local farmers also helped, Flowerday said, tilling land to create firebreaks.

“It was an overwhelming and incredible response from our first responders and they deserve our deepest gratitude and appreciation,” Flowerday said during a ceremony Tuesday.