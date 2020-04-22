City Hall: Lancaster County poised for largest primary election turnout since vote on Pinnacle Bank Arena

Based on early voting requests alone, Lancaster County's May 12 primary is poised to have the largest turnout of any primary election in the last 15 years.
By midday Tuesday, Election Commissioner Dave Shively and his staff had mailed 64,462 ballots for the 2020 primary.
In 2010, 71,152 Lancaster County voters cast ballots in the primary with turnout spiked by a question on issuing bonds for construction of Pinnacle Bank Arena. That's the largest primary turnout in recent years.
Statewide, the 390,000 early ballot requests already surpass the 313,000 statewide votes cast in the 2016 primary.
Of those, 111,000 ballots have already been returned, the Secretary of State's Office said.
Shively, along with state officials, hoped to reduce Election Day voting in this year's primary so as to reduce the possible transmission of coronavirus in Nebraska.
And so far, the decision to mail all registered voters an application for an early ballot has seemed to work, Shively said.
Of the Lancaster County voters who cast a ballot at their polling site in the May 2018 primary, 56% have requested an early ballot for the 2020 primary, he said.
He'd like that percentage to reach two-thirds, but he doesn't think it will climb that high because requests for early ballots seem to have peaked.
The flurry of requests for early ballots has led the 21 workers at the Election Office to crank it into overdrive, working an extra hour each day and sometimes on Saturdays and Sundays, Shively said.
This unique election hasn't been without some issues, Shively acknowledged.
Two married, registered Democrats who have lived in the Country Club neighborhood for 40 years received differing ballots earlier this month in error.
Both first-time mail voters, the couple, who asked not to be identified, had received ballots from two different precincts.
They alerted the Election Commissioner's Office, and a corrected ballot came soon after.
Shively said there have been no widespread problems in the expanded vote-by-mail effort.
Occasionally people call surprised to have received one political party's ballot when they had anticipated the other.
That's mandated by their party registration, he said.
And sometimes mail voters forget to sign the outside envelope before they put their ballot in the mail or drop it at the Election Commissioner's Office.
"If it comes in and it's not signed, we cannot accept it," Shively said.
Anyone who forgot to sign their envelope should contact the Election Office to rectify the problem.
The deadline to ask for an early ballot for the primary is 6 p.m. May 1, but Shively has a simple request: Please don't wait until the last minute.
City Hall: Strip club crowd, backyard bonfire party, domestic-violence class among Lincoln's first COVID-19 gathering complaints
A place to stay
The Hilton Garden Inn has offered up its rooms at a reduced rate for the city and county to quarantine some government workers so they could reduce their risk of transmitting coronavirus to their families, according to city officials.
The arrangement would make up to 50 rooms available for $59 a day, including an $8 grab-and-go breakfast, according to Lancaster County officials.
City first responders and certain essential services workers would be eligible to quarantine there temporarily with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department footing the bill.
Only employees pending a COVID-19 test or who have tested positive and who live with someone considered especially vulnerable to the virus could stay at the hotel.
As of Monday, no local first responders had tested positive for the viral disease, Lancaster County Board Chair Sean Flowerday said.
Fast takes
* 9 -- Days until the projected peak of daily deaths (10) in Nebraska, according to a University of Washington model.
* 10 -- The projected wait in weeks for a Lincoln City Libraries audio book version of "Man's Search for Meaning" by Viktor Frankl, an Austrian neurologist and psychiatrist who wrote about how he survived life in a Nazi concentration camp. Apparently, the three copies available on the Libby app each have five readers waiting on them, including myself.
* 902 -- The average number of YouTube viewers who tuned into Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird's daily briefings on the virus response last week.
