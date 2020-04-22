City Hall: Lancaster County poised for largest primary election turnout since vote on Pinnacle Bank Arena

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Riley Johnson Local government reporter Riley Johnson reports on local government in Lincoln.

Based on early voting requests alone, Lancaster County's May 12 primary is poised to have the largest turnout of any primary election in the last 15 years.

By midday Tuesday, Election Commissioner Dave Shively and his staff had mailed 64,462 ballots for the 2020 primary.

In 2010, 71,152 Lancaster County voters cast ballots in the primary with turnout spiked by a question on issuing bonds for construction of Pinnacle Bank Arena. That's the largest primary turnout in recent years.

Statewide, the 390,000 early ballot requests already surpass the 313,000 statewide votes cast in the 2016 primary.

Of those, 111,000 ballots have already been returned, the Secretary of State's Office said.

Shively, along with state officials, hoped to reduce Election Day voting in this year's primary so as to reduce the possible transmission of coronavirus in Nebraska.

And so far, the decision to mail all registered voters an application for an early ballot has seemed to work, Shively said.

Of the Lancaster County voters who cast a ballot at their polling site in the May 2018 primary, 56% have requested an early ballot for the 2020 primary, he said.