City Hall: Lancaster County looks to reduce the number of people going to the polls on Election Day

Only amid a pandemic does a measure designed to reduce in-person turnout for an election in America seem justified.

And Lancaster County commissioners Tuesday moved to do just that, voting unanimously to have applications for mail ballots for the May 12 primary sent out to all of the more than 173,000 registered voters in the county.

"Hopefully, this will be reducing the number of people going to the polls on Election Day," County Election Commissioner Dave Shively said.

But he was unequivocal: The polls will still be open.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials want to limit the size of gatherings to less than 10 people.

Concerned over the spread of COVID-19, Ohio's governor postponed the state's primary election scheduled for Tuesday.

A spokeswoman for Nebraska Secretary of State Robert Evnen said the state's primary is still on and a postponement isn't being considered at this time.

But Lancaster County, along with Douglas and Sarpy counties, among others, has moved to encourage registered voters to opt for a mail ballot.