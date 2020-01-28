City Hall: Lancaster County Board in no rush to make rules on campgrounds after applicant withdraws

Planning staff and attorneys for the county can better consider and propose rules using the information presented during the Camp A Way discussion when they're not under the crunch of having a pending application, Flowerday said.

Acreage dwellers and farmers who live near Davey opposed the campground and cited concerns about how it might lower the water table, make the intersection of U.S. 77 and Davey Road more hazardous and about having long-term guests at campsites.

Opponent Karen Kurbis told the County Board on Tuesday she hopes the rules will be determined before the next campground permit request.

"It's only fair for everybody involved that we continue on and not just put this off into the future to come up again," Kurbis said.

Attorney Kent Seacrest, who represents Camp A Way, said the owners are looking for another suitable location, preferably a site in Lancaster County.

The Queen family that operates Camp A Way owns land in western Lancaster County, Seacrest said, but it's not easily accessed from the interstate.

Camp A Way's lease with the city of Lincoln is up in 2025, but owners hope to have a new campground operational in 2024, Seacrest said.

