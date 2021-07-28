City Hall: Higher water bills, garbage hauling fees part of Lincoln budget discussion

That budget — a 6.4% increase over the current budget — will not include a tax rate increase but will benefit from a hefty rise in property valuations across the city.

Broad vision of comp plan

Some big changes on the horizon: the 10-year update to the city’s comprehensive plan, a document that looks into the future and sets out the city’s priorities for how and where it wants to grow.

It’s about land use, but in a broader sense, about the city’s vision for the future, said Cary.

His department plans to release a draft to the public — which will be followed by public meetings and other opportunities for input — in September. City officials hope to have it finalized and approved by the end of the calendar year.

While they update the plan every five years, this update — which will look 10 years into the future — is a bigger undertaking with a bigger impact.

Some of the broad topics it will address, according to Cary —