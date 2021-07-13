City Hall: Here's where first responders in Lincoln will spend pandemic relief money

Some of the money will cover the city’s share of the cost of updating an outdated record-keeping system and some will be used to refurbish police department offices and replace furniture that’s old and outdated, he said.

They also will consider buying land that could be used for another substation in the future, similar to land acquisitions the school district makes periodically for future school sites.

“We have a long list of things that need to be taken care of,” Jackson said.

Lincoln Fire & Rescue will use the $9.5 million coming its way to refurbish and update the 11 oldest fire stations, equipment and fire trucks, Chief David Engler said.

Some of the improvements at the fire stations will be bringing them up to Americans with Disabilities standards, and updating them with gender-neutral facilities, he said.

The CARES Act money for first responders is part of about $118 million the city is set to receive in coronavirus relief, including $46 million from the American Relief Plan.

Much of the other CARES Act funds went to StarTran to support public transportation, to provide rental and utilities assistance, and to the city's health and aging departments.

It could have been worse