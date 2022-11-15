City Hall: Helping the city be more inclusive, one bench at a time

Margaret Reist Local government reporter Margaret Reist is a recovering education reporter now writing about local and county government and the people who live in the city where she was born and raised. Follow Margaret Reist Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Jack Icek Somers — who counted chocolate pie and Oreos and especially being outdoors among his favorite things — would have loved the inclusive playgrounds being planned by the city of Lincoln.

Somers, 22, who was autistic and nonverbal, died suddenly Nov. 1, and his family wants to honor him by contributing to efforts to build inclusive playgrounds across the city.

“He loved to go for walks, walks in nature,” said his mom, Thais Somers. “He loved the trees, the parks, the playgrounds. He loved to be in the community with people.”

His family wants memorials in his honor to go to the fundraising effort for the parks. Specifically, a bench in his honor, a way to make sure others like him have as many opportunities as possible to feel included in the community.

“To be able to sit on the benches and be in the playground, to enjoy. Because they are human beings, they are part of us,” his mom said. “We all have limitations and abilities.”

Plans for the inclusive playgrounds are the culmination of a grassroots effort by moms of kids with disabilities, led by Cathy Martinez, who leads the Autism Family Network.

They wanted one all-inclusive playground, and their efforts grew into a plan to build four such playgrounds within 5 miles of every Lincoln resident by 2038.

The first one will be built in Mahoney Park, which city officials hope will be finished by 2024. They are awaiting news on a $400,000 grant they have applied for from the National Park Service. It requires a match, $300,000 of which already is set aside in the city’s capital improvement plan. Any remaining funds would come from private donations.

Thais Somers said the community didn’t meet a lot of her son’s needs, because opportunities — like the inclusive playgrounds — are so limited. A bench would honor him, and help meet the needs of others, she said.

“We will keep educating, for people to have better chances in our community to participate,” she said.

Jack Somers, who graduated from Lincoln East High School and attended the school district’s Independence Academy, started having trouble breathing Nov. 1 while he was at home. He was rushed to a hospital but didn’t survive. Family members are awaiting autopsy results to find out what caused his death.

They know this much: The son and brother they loved was fascinated by plants and nature. He loved walking the park trails, and reminded his family to take time to enjoy the smell of leaves, the open sky, the lakes and ponds. Contributing something to the playgrounds seemed the best way to honor him, his mom said.

“It’s important for us,” she said. “That’s how we keep his memory.”

Memorials can be sent in Somers' name to the Autism Family Network playground fund, 6500 Holdrege St., Lincoln, 68505.

Finding the mural a home

The fate of the Pershing Center mural — its 730,000 tiles in storage — will now come under the purview of Public Art Lincoln, which will advise the mayor on whether it should become part of the city’s art collection.

Finding a home for the giant mural, which spanned a 38-foot-by-140-foot area on the facade of Pershing Center for 65 years — is proving to be a challenge for the small group of supporters who raised nearly $850,000 in four months to remove the mural to save it from demolition along with the old auditorium.

The mural supporters, led by arts advocate Liz Shea-McCoy, still have another $2 million to raise to restore and reinstall the mural, as well as create a $200,000 endowment for maintenance and repairs.

But they don’t want to start fundraising until they know where the mural will be reinstalled, which has turned out to be easier said than done.

Initially the group was hoping to put it on the grounds of the Lancaster Event Center, but the Lancaster County Ag Society ultimately decided it needed all available fairgrounds space to host its events.

The group then turned to the city’s Parks and Recreation Department officials, but a group of city department leaders decided a city park wasn’t the best spot and Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird agreed.

Shea-McCoy then appealed to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, which decided Public Art Lincoln should weigh in first.

Public Art Lincoln is a group that advises the city on its public art collection, and Tuesday one of its committees heard an hour-long presentation from the group that saved the mural.

The committee will decide whether to bring the issue to the full board, which will then decide whether to recommend to the mayor that the mural become part of the city’s public art collection.

But it won’t decide where the mural should be reinstalled — that would likely go back to Parks and Recreation officials if the arts advisory board and the mayor decide it should be a part of the city's collection.

Parks and Recreation Director Maggie Stuckey-Ross said the public art group is more concerned with the art itself and the artists who created it, but she acknowledged weighing whether it should be part of the city's collection is hard without knowing where the mural would be located.

“We’ve had art donations, but nothing of this magnitude,” Stuckey-Ross said.

Among the locations Shea-McCoy and her group have considered is Pioneers Park or the park planned in the West Haymarket.

Shea-McCoy said she was encouraged by the time the group took to listen to their presentation Tuesday.

“I felt encouraged when I left,” she said. “They really honored our hard work.”

Racquet sports plan in place

A master plan that calls for multiple pickleball and tennis courts dedicated to each sport in the four quadrants of the city is now on the city's books.

The Parks and Recreation Advisory Board last week voted to adopt the master plan, the last step required for it to become the official long-term plan for racquet sports in Lincoln.

The board tweaked the final plan slightly, including making clear the junior courts at Irvingdale Park will remain for pickleball players to use — the most hotly debated part of the plan.

The booming popularity of pickleball prompted the city to review the existing availability of courts, gauge demand and come up with a master plan.

It now becomes part of the Parks and Recreation Department’s 10-year facilities plan, where it will compete with all the other needs of ball diamonds, swimming pools, trails, golf courses and parks for a limited number of dollars.