City Hall: Health department is reviewing Lincoln Railyard activities after photo

A photograph circulating on social media that depicts a crowd of drinkers gathered in the Railyard early Sunday morning, many without masks, has caught the attention of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.
The picture was taken just after midnight following the mixed-martial arts event Summer Showdown at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Saturday night.
In a statement, Health Director Pat Lopez said the photo raises concern of possible violations of the directed health measure.
"The Health Department is investigating that situation, as well as other complaints about activity over the week," Lopez said. "If violations occurred, appropriate action will be taken."
Katy Martin of Hurrdat, which manages the Railyard, said the entertainment district wasn't holding an event that night, and the photo showed only the general public.
The pandemic and how people socialize in it continues to change, Martin said.
"As that environment changes, we’ll continue to work with the city, the Health Department and (Lincoln Police Department)" to keep people safe, she said, "especially when people are starting to have the desire to be out."
The Health Department closed the Railyard on July 25 for 24 hours over violations of the directed health measure.
Following that shutdown, the entertainment district postponed its concert series and put up partitions at the suggestion of the Health Department to help remind people there to socially distance, Martin said.
Mask usage isn't required for those eating or drinking, but the directed health measure governs spacing and capacity at bars and outdoor venues in the county.
On social media, the Railyard has encouraged mask usage, and its security staff have a one-person-in, one-person-out policy in place for when capacity becomes an issue, she said.
Kelsey Sanders, who owns 1867 Bar at 14th and O streets, said she posted the photo on Facebook in an effort to draw attention to the troubling position the pandemic has put bar owners in.
Her photo wasn't meant to attack the Railyard, Sanders said. Rather, it was meant to show local government officials the need to help out bars that are struggling in this economy by providing them direct aid so they don't need to try to fill their spaces during a deadly pandemic in order to keep their livelihood.
"What else are we supposed to do other than pack our places full and put people in harm's way," she said.
"It's a sticky situation for all of us."
Lopez and Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird will provide an update on the local coronavirus response Wednesday morning.
Hurried city ordinance fix
Spin and Bird scooters debuted in Lincoln on a rainy morning Tuesday.
On Monday, Lincoln City Council members hurried to correct an inadvertent error that could have spelled trouble Tuesday.
When the council earlier this summer changed the scooter pilot program ordinance to account for the pandemic, the timeline change amendment also took out a section specifically stating that scooter riders must abide by traffic laws.
The council suspended its rules Monday to correct the mistake, so scooter usage wouldn't start off in a legal gray area.
During a Journal Star investigative reporting session Tuesday morning, reporter Chris Dunker and I took the scooters through the Haymarket and tested out the geofences that slow speed and act as boundaries for the scooters.
The scooters must top out at 15 mph, according to the agreements with the city, and they slowed to about 3 mph near Pinnacle Bank Arena and on Pinnacle Arena Drive.
Rainy streets weren't too much of a challenge for our Bird scooters, but the brick paving in the Haymarket isn't the most pleasant ride.
Bird and Spin both charge $1 to start a scooter ride, then 39 cents for each minute.
They also charge local taxes and a 15-cent fee that is turned over to the city as part of the program.
My nine-minute, 0.68-mile ride through the Haymarket cost $4.71 and generated 30 cents in local taxes.
Each company agreed to pay Lincoln $7,500 to participate in the pilot program, according to the contract.
Fast takes
$33.5 million — The total budget the Lower Platte South Natural Resources District Board of Directors approved for 2021. The budget lowers the property tax rate to account for a 3% increase in valuations across its six-county area this year, according to a news release.
25th — Lincoln's ranking in the 2020 compilation of America's 25 most bike-friendly cities, according to Smart Asset. The company estimates 1% of Lincoln residents bike to work, the company said.
Quotable — "I propose that we as a city remove the name boneless wings from our menus and from our hearts," Ander Christensen said in a satirical speech during the public comment portion of Monday's City Council meeting. Christensen is Councilman Roy Christensen's son.
