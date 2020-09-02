City Hall: Health department is reviewing Lincoln Railyard activities after photo

Following that shutdown, the entertainment district postponed its concert series and put up partitions at the suggestion of the Health Department to help remind people there to socially distance, Martin said.

Mask usage isn't required for those eating or drinking, but the directed health measure governs spacing and capacity at bars and outdoor venues in the county.

On social media, the Railyard has encouraged mask usage, and its security staff have a one-person-in, one-person-out policy in place for when capacity becomes an issue, she said.

Kelsey Sanders, who owns 1867 Bar at 14th and O streets, said she posted the photo on Facebook in an effort to draw attention to the troubling position the pandemic has put bar owners in.

Her photo wasn't meant to attack the Railyard, Sanders said. Rather, it was meant to show local government officials the need to help out bars that are struggling in this economy by providing them direct aid so they don't need to try to fill their spaces during a deadly pandemic in order to keep their livelihood.

"What else are we supposed to do other than pack our places full and put people in harm's way," she said.

"It's a sticky situation for all of us."