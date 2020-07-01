City Hall: 'Good evening, almost good morning' — City Council's open-mic night burns midnight oil

Generally in their comments, police supporters implored the council not to acquiesce to what they called an angry mob calling for radical change.

But Black Lives Matter movement supporters asked the council not to dismiss their experiences or calls for action in favor of those they said were privileged and who have had positive police encounters.

In-person testimony lasted for three hours before the council took a break and then opened up the microphone to people who had waited on hold on a videoconference to comment remotely.

About 20 people, nearly all expressing a desire to reduce police funding, commented virtually. They praised the council for allowing remote testimony and called on the city to make the offering permanent.

"Hello, and good evening, almost good morning," said Gabriella Parsons, one of the night's final commenters.

The last of the 59 people who testified wrapped up by saying that it had been a long night, and concluded with "F--- the patriarchy." The council adjourned at 11:37 p.m.

The next opportunity for open, public comment at a City Council meeting will be July 20, a 3 p.m. meeting that hopefully will conclude well before midnight.

Saharan dust blows through