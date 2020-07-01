You are the owner of this article.
City Hall: 'Good evening, almost good morning' — City Council's open-mic night burns midnight oil
City Council

Jenny Tyner (left) and Sara McDonald (right) cheer as Lou Braatz ends his public testimony inside the City Council Chambers during Monday's meeting at the County-City Building.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star

June's last Lincoln City Council meeting proved a marathon with the open-mic public comment portion pitting police supporters and police critics against each other

Arriving early to the 5:30 p.m. meeting, self-identified police supporters donned stickers — "I Back the Blue" — and filled up most of the available, socially distanced seats in the Council Chambers. 

Supporters of the Black Lives Matter movement sat on the floor and in chairs outside the chambers, and from the first public commenter on, the divide over the need for police reform became audible and apparent. 

City Council

Carol Travis wears a sticker Monday in support of the Lincoln Police Department during Monday's City Council meeting.

The first person to testify, Bruce Eybel, said police are human and make mistakes, but the American criminal justice system works.

People gathered in the hallway groaned after hearing Eybel's comments.

And later, as two people in the gallery on opposing sides jockeyed to have their sign displayed on the camera broadcasting the hearing, Councilwoman Jane Raybould called for order to stop what could be characterized as a childish disruption. 

Each commenter got and largely stuck to their five minutes to address the council, which only had five members because Councilmen Richard Meginnis and Roy Christensen were absent.

Generally in their comments, police supporters implored the council not to acquiesce to what they called an angry mob calling for radical change. 

But Black Lives Matter movement supporters asked the council not to dismiss their experiences or calls for action in favor of those they said were privileged and who have had positive police encounters. 

In-person testimony lasted for three hours before the council took a break and then opened up the microphone to people who had waited on hold on a videoconference to comment remotely.

City Council

City Councilwoman Sändra Washington addresses Black Lives Matter advocates in the hallway during a break of Monday's council meeting at the County-City Building.

About 20 people, nearly all expressing a desire to reduce police funding, commented virtually. They praised the council for allowing remote testimony and called on the city to make the offering permanent. 

"Hello, and good evening, almost good morning," said Gabriella Parsons, one of the night's final commenters.

The last of the 59 people who testified wrapped up by saying that it had been a long night, and concluded with "F--- the patriarchy." The council adjourned at 11:37 p.m.

The next opportunity for open, public comment at a City Council meeting will be July 20, a 3 p.m. meeting that hopefully will conclude well before midnight.

Saharan dust blows through

A cloud of Saharan dust blew over Nebraska on Sunday, causing 13-14 hours of air in Lincoln that was unhealthy for sensitive groups, air-quality director Gary Bergstrom of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department said.

On Monday, the air quality was upgraded to moderate, but Bergstrom said there’s a chance the Saharan dust could affect Lincoln again “depending on how the air masses move and shift.”

By Tuesday, the dust wave had blown through, he said. 

But Bergstrom said the health department continues to track modeling from the National Weather Service in Hastings, where meteorologists keep track of additional dust clouds rolling off the world's largest hot desert. 

“It’s difficult to predict,” Bergstrom said.

Fast takes

Approved by the council — Zoning plans to allow the development of land at South 59th Circle and Pine Lake Road into 130,000 feet of commercial space and up to 322 single- and multi-family residences. 

402-475-2560 —The phone number for Lancaster County residents with homes outside of Lincoln's city limits to call if they want to apply for a $25,000 housing improvement grant in a newly repurposed County Board program. The program could serve up to 14 homeowners.

Wanted — Eight backpack-mounted electrostatic disinfectant sprayers for Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.

