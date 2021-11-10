City Hall: Gauging support for a new central library, the cost of cleanup, the new 84th Street

Gail McNair, executive director for the foundation, said it has done surveys periodically over the years and with the White Lotus project underway, it’s important to know what residents want.

Leach said library officials have estimated a $65 million bond issue would cost the average homeowner ($226,000 valued home) about $36 a year, but they are hoping a capital campaign or other funding sources would require a smaller bond issue.

The survey questions offer some insight into the goal: $22 a year for the average homeowner, according to one of the survey questions, obtained by the Journal Star.

Respondents are asked to indicate their support for that, as well as whether the city should issue bonds up to $40 million.

Next year is an election year, which would be a natural time to float a bond. Nothing has been set, Leach said, but it would more likely be on the general election ballot in November.

Ask Leach to describe how she envisions a new central library, and she’ll tell you about many of the aspects touched on in the survey: that it would support children and families, serve the people living near downtown and also draw people from across the city with conference space and maker-spaces.