City Hall: Female artist beat out prominent men to win first Lincoln flag contest in '30s

Margaret Reist Local government reporter Margaret Reist is a recovering education reporter now writing about local and county government and the people who live in the city where she was born and raised. Follow Margaret Reist Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Here’s a hat tip to the past, and an artist named Alta Mae Fieselman.

This, thanks to Ed Zimmer, retired historic preservation planner for the city and knower-of-all-things-Lincoln, who was on the committee to select a new city flag.

In typical fashion, Zimmer was curious about who designed the flag that had — until January — graced city buildings and the council dais for more than 90 years.

So he did some research.

Turns out, in 1931, Fieselman won another contest similar to the one the American Marketing Association and Lincoln Young Professionals launched last summer.

Then, a committee of the Chamber of Commerce launched a campaign for a city flag that merchants and citizens could display, because, in the words of the mayor and councilmen at the time, the U.S. flag was often “overworked and used too freely.”

Seems worth noting that Fieselman’s design beat out some prominent local men, including Ernst Herminghaus, the landscape architect of Pioneers Park and the Capitol grounds; Leonard Thiessen, an artist and co-creator of the Pershing Center mural; and another architect named Fritz Craig.

This just a decade after the 19th Amendment granted women the right to vote and during the Depression, when many of those gains for women took a back seat and most available jobs went to men because, of course, they were considered the “breadwinners.”

But in this case, a 39-year-old woman’s work earned her $50, a picture in the newspaper and accolades.

The contest organizers wanted a design that embodied important factors about Lincoln. The judges liked that Fieselman represented agricultural interests, the university and the Capitol — all on a blue background that represented honor.

Her work had been honored before, earning honorable mention in a 1928 poster contest and first prize at the Nebraska State Fair in 1930 for a watercolor painting. She was president of the Lincoln Arts Guild in 1951, and in 1965, after serving 15 years as supervisor of the State Fair’s fine arts department, she retired from that position and submitted an oil painting that won the judge’s grand award for professional artists.

Fieselman, who was married to a mortgage banker and was a lifelong member of the YWCA, died in 1974 at the age of 82.

All of which means Ed Mejia, Nelnet’s art director whose design is now the new city flag, is in good company.

Working on inclusive play

Despite a change of guard at the Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department with the retirement of longtime director Lynn Johnson, plans for building inclusive playgrounds are moving forward.

On Monday, the City Council authorized parks officials to apply for a $400,000 grant from the National Park Service to help pay for the playgrounds.

The grant requires a 50% match, that the land remain public and a resolution from the council assuring both those things will happen, said JJ Yost, parks department planning and facilities manager. The state Game and Parks Commission manages the federal grants, so the application goes to that department, which makes recommendations to the National Park Service.

The grant and match by the city would pay the roughly $800,000 it would cost to build the city’s first modern and all-inclusive playground at Mahoney Park in northeast Lincoln.

That represents the first part of a grassroots effort by moms of kids with disabilities, led by Cathy Martinez, who leads the Autism Family Network.

That group’s efforts to get an all-inclusive playground in the city turned into a plan to build four inclusive playgrounds within 5 miles of every Lincoln resident by 2038. City officials hope the first playground at Mahoney Park will be finished by 2024.

The $400,000 match by the city will include $300,000 already set aside in the city’s capital improvement plan, and $100,000 in private donations.

Martinez is eager to get going in earnest on fundraising, which has been delayed by the administration changes at the Parks and Recreation Department.

Maggie Stuckey-Ross, who was the head of the city parks foundation in charge of the fundraising efforts, was named director of the department after Johnson retired.

The city is in the process of hiring a new foundation director, which Yost said should happen soon. Then the foundation will focus on fundraising for the playgrounds, he said.

Martinez hopes that’s soon.

“The community is excited about this and wants to see it get going,” she said. “We have multiple entities interested in helping but we’re at a standstill now.”

The left-out federal holiday

On Oct. 10, the City Council will not meet in recognition of Columbus Day and Indigenous Peoples Day, but city workers still need to show up.

Although Columbus Day is a federal holiday and last year the Legislature passed a bill to celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day alongside Columbus Day, the city has never recognized it as a holiday for city workers — even though the City Council takes the day off.

Nobody seems exactly sure why it’s the only federal holiday that’s not also a city holiday, though it hasn’t — at least in recent history — been brought up during union negotiations with bargaining units representing city employees, according to retired city-county personnel director Doug McDaniel. McDaniel led the department for a decade before retiring last year.

The bad news for Lincoln residents is that it’s also likely to be the only federal holiday where they can still get a parking ticket.

The City Council on Monday held a public hearing on a recommendation from the mayor’s office to allow free parking on four more federal holidays that are paid holidays for city workers.

The city already recognizes six federal holidays: New Year’s Day, Memorial Day, Labor Day, Independence Day, Thanksgiving and Christmas. The proposed ordinance change would add Juneteenth, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Veterans Day and Presidents Day.

Mayoral aide TJ McDowell recommended adding the four federal holidays recognized by the city after learning they weren’t exempt from parking fines. He didn’t include Columbus Day/Indigenous Peoples Day, because the city doesn’t recognize it as a holiday.