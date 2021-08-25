City Hall: Feeding the city's critters; using TIF to rehab old rentals and the mayor's different take on tax rates

A turkey vulture’s gotta eat.
So do the owls and the snakes, which explains why 7,680 dead mice, chicks, rats and small rabbits will soon be en route to the city of Lincoln.
The $8,000 purchase will feed the birds of prey and reptiles that live at Pioneers Park Nature Center, which is why they come already dead, legs and tails neatly tucked under their bodies before they’re frozen.
The Nature Center’s snakes — Nature Center coordinator Andrea Faas thinks they’ve got six now — eat mice. They eat every seven to 10 days in the fall, but eat more in the warmer months, Faas said.
The turkey vultures and owls also dine on mice, but because they eat between two and five of them a day, Faas has added the larger rats and dead bunnies. It also provides some, umm, exercise.
“It’s kind of like an enrichment piece. Turkey vultures need that tearing apart, tearing into bones. Eating is exercise for them.”
Years ago, they’d feed them roadkill (only the freshest squirrels) on occasion.
But the Nature Center has turned to labs that raise the animals humanely and euthanize them for just this purpose.
“There’s quite a market for reptile collectors,” Faas said.
And for centers that care for snakes and owls and turkey vultures and other Nebraska species so that young people can see them and (when there’s not a pandemic) touch them and learn about the critters that live in the state.
Just one company — a California company called Layne Laboratories, which has done business with Lincoln before — responded to the bid.
Once the purchasing order is processed, 6,000 large mice, 100 frozen fuzzies (small rats), 900 day-old chicks, 650 small- to medium-sized rats and 30 extra-small rabbits (dare we call them "bunnies?") will make their way to the Nature Center.
Rachelle Hinze, who works for the city’s purchasing department, orders all sorts of things: traffic signs and manhole parts, soil sampling equipment and uniforms and cleaning supplies.
And a bunch of dead, frozen rodents.
“I feel bad for our accountants,” Faas said, by way of acknowledgment. “We’re the ones who order really weird stuff.”
Affordable housing
The redevelopment plan for Sky Park Apartments, downtown Lincoln’s first high-rise apartment building, includes $285,000 to rehabilitate run-down apartments in the South of Downtown area.
Assuming the City Council approves the redevelopment agreement next week, the money will go into a fund to help rehabilitate rental units in the area, a priority of the South of Downtown Redevelopment and Strategic Plan the council approved earlier this year.
The city has negotiated with developers on several residential projects that use tax-increment financing to include several affordable housing units as part of their projects as a way to increase affordable housing in the city.
Sky Park developers will use $1.3 million in TIF to rehab the high-rise, built in 1963 at 13th Street and Lincoln Mall, but the $285,000 going to the South of Downtown area won’t come from that.
That’s because Sky Park falls within a TIF district created to help the South of Downtown area rehabilitate houses within that district.
The city has used district TIF in other parts of the city, according to Dan Marvin, the city’s urban development director, including Havelock and along North 27th Street. In district TIF areas, the increase in property values goes to projects to help revitalize that district.
Developers will give $285,000 to start the rehabilitation fund, and as district TIF money comes in, it will supplement that.
“Naturally occurring affordable housing” is a phenomenon that happens as buildings naturally begin to deteriorate over time, Marvin said, and property owners must typically raise rents to pay for improvements.
To keep housing affordable, the city must create tools to reinvest in those properties, Marvin said. This is one way to do that.
The mayor as councilwoman
In 2017, Lancaster County was looking at another large increase in assessed property values — though not as high as this year’s 11.38% increase.
Then-City Councilwoman Leirion Gaylor Baird, who was running for reelection, said she would lead an effort to cut the city’s property tax rate if the property values stood.
“Our tax levy is set to meet the needs of our budget,” she was quoted as saying in a January 2017 story. “With this early and unexpected revaluation, Lincoln homeowners are, in essence, seeing a tax increase — one that was not intended and is likely not needed to meet our budget requirements.”
That fall, the city reduced its tax rate by 1.7 cents per $100 of valuation. Assessed property values increased 8.7%.
This year, when assessed property saw the biggest increase in at least a decade — if not ever — Gaylor-Baird, now mayor, supported a divided City Council's decision to allocate all but $500,000 of $3.3 million in additional property tax revenue to a variety of city services.
That $500,000 ultimately lowered the city’s property tax rate from 31.98 cents per $100 of valuation (the same rate as this year's budget) to 31.793 — a reduction well less than 1 cent.
What changed in four years?
In an emailed statement, Gaylor Baird noted the reduction in the tax rate and said as her administration listened to those “engaged in the budget process” the vast majority called for investment in city services and this year’s budget reflects the community’s priorities.
There was also the pandemic, and Gaylor Baird noted when she released her preliminary budget — before assessed values were certified — that a larger budget increase this year would help get the city back to pre-pandemic budgeting levels.
“I am focused on the safety and well-being of our community along with our continued economic recovery,” she said in her email. “This budget restores important community services and programs that were cut or delayed due to the pandemic.”
