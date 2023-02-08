Margaret Reist Local government reporter Margaret Reist is a recovering education reporter now writing about local and county government and the people who live in the city where she was born and raised. Follow Margaret Reist Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Lincoln Parks and Recreation officials hope $6 million in federal stimulus money will help build a 6-acre park in the South Haymarket.

The park, planned on land adjacent to the railroad lines near Arena Drive and N Street, is a key part of the South Haymarket redevelopment plans and will be anchored by a $47.5 million office, apartment and retail building being developed by the East Downtown Development Corp., or EaDo.

Parks and Recreation officials applied for the grant from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development, which is using part of the $335 million appropriated by Justin Wayne’s LB1024 last year to help underserved parts of the state. There's up to $10 million available for Lincoln projects in this particular grant program.

On Monday, the City Council passed a resolution supporting the grant. The mayor, several Lincoln state senators and U.S. Congressman Mike Flood also lent their support.

The park will cost $10 million to $12 million, and the city already has $2.7 million earmarked, including an $873,000 donation from EaDo, and plans to launch a fundraising campaign this spring.

In its application, Parks and Recreation officials note the increased use of parks and trails during the pandemic and said additional green space will be critical to managing future public health emergencies.

The site will function as a neighborhood park for downtown residents but also will draw residents from across the city and be used by tourists, the application said.

The land is located in a floodplain and park amenities will be designed to accommodate the temporary storage of stormwater, so the surrounding area can be developed.

J.J. Yost, Parks and Recreation manager of facilities and operations, told the council those amenities could include an interactive water feature, a permanent skate park, a “destination” playground, as well as a connection to the Jamaica Trail.

The city hopes to start construction of the park in the summer of 2024.

Short-term rental update

Since the city began a much-debated short-term rental registration program in October 2021, the vendor that manages it has taken about 12 complaints – all from the same address.

The complaints generally involved the number of people staying in the house and events happening there, said Chad Blahak, the city’s director of building and safety, but those complaints have ceased since the property was registered.

The City Council approved the rules and registration program in June 2021 and the city hired a vendor to manage registrations, which began four months later.

The council passed rules that included an amendment by Councilman Richard Meginnis, who was trying to find a compromise between neighbors who were concerned about large parties that caused parking and noise problems and property owners who felt the proposed rules were too restrictive.

Meginnis' amendment removed a requirement that short-term rentals be at least 600 feet apart and exempted downtown high-rises from a requirement limiting short-term rentals to 10% of their occupancy.

Meginnis’ proposal also required the city to track short-term rental activity and review the spacing rule after a year, and Blahak updated the council Monday.

He said in an interview his staff may have taken more complaints but not enough regarding the spacing or occupancy rules that rose to the level that staff let him know.

He also offered these stats: In June 2021, the vendor found 180 short-term rentals listed in Lincoln, 145 of which it could connect to specific addresses.

Today, 201 properties are actively registered with the city. The vendor found a total of 318 properties listed and was able to identify addresses of 263 of them.

The number of registered properties fluctuates, Blahak said, because property owners deactivate and reactivate their listings from time to time. The $250 annual registration is charged just once a year, regardless of whether property owners deactivate and reactivate their listings in that time.

Property owners sign an affidavit saying they will abide by all city safety and fire codes, though the city doesn’t inspect the short-term rentals unless there’s a complaint.

Protesters and police remain

Protesters remained adjacent to a planned development near Wilderness Park on Tuesday as construction workers resumed removing trees from Snell Hill, an area within the 75 acres that’s part of a controversial housing development just south of Pioneers Boulevard between First Street and U.S. 77.

Police remained there, too, and had blocked off First Street at Pioneers Boulevard and Van Dorn Street.

Erin Poor, one of the organizers of the Niskithe Prayer Camp established last year in opposition to the development and among the small group of protesters at the site Tuesday, said there were sacred objects, such as prayer ties, in the trees being flattened.

She said police arrested five people Tuesday. One person who went on the land when the tree removal began was ticketed for trespassing. Four people who were among those who made a human chain across First Street to try to block a truck going onto the private land were ticketed for failure to comply and blocking a public street, Poor said.

She said they were taken to jail, processed and released on their own recognizance.

The protesters – who oppose the Wilderness Crossing development because of environmental concerns and its proximity to a Native sweat lodge – say coming out to the land to try to stop or at least bring attention to the removal of trees was their only option.

They tried to fight the council’s zoning, annexation and comprehensive plan changes through the city’s zoning appeals board, but the city told them the unelected board doesn’t have the authority to rule on actions by elected officials.

Poor said they’ve asked their legal counsel to take any legal steps possible, but she didn’t know what that might entail.

Snell Hill, which has Dakota sandstone bedrock, is where Poor said some Native ceremonies and gatherings were held when the property was owned by the Catholic Diocese.

