City Hall: Federal housing grant will make 'meaningful difference' in Lincoln health equity effort

Children living in Lincoln's core are four times more likely to have elevated levels of lead in their blood compared with those in other parts of the city, according to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.
To address the problem, Lincoln officials plan to put a federal housing grant to work.
Lead poisoning can prove fatal in children and adversely affect their mental and physical development, according to the Mayo Clinic. Most lead poisoning cases occur when young children eat paint chips flaking from walls.
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird accepted the $3.4 million grant Tuesday from U.S. Housing and Urban Development Regional Administrator Jason Mohr.
"This grant will make a meaningful difference in mitigating exposure to lead paint in an area where over 21,000 housing units were built prior to 1979," the mayor said.
Lincoln's Urban Development Department staff anticipate 65 properties will be targeted in the effort, which will focus on homes where children under 6 years old with identified elevated blood-lead levels live, Gaylor Baird said.
The bulk of the funds will pay for inspection, lead hazard control strategies, historic preservation, relocation when needed, construction and education, among other program needs.
Lead-based paints have been banned for use in homes, on furniture and children's toys since 1978, but Urban Development Director Dan Marvin said the practice of new residents painting over walls upon move-in has allowed some of the problematic paint to remain.
In 2015, health officials tested 3,800 Lancaster County children age 6 or younger and blood samples detected lead levels in 33 children, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
Scott Holmes of the Health Department said data from the last few years has revealed hundreds of Lancaster County children with lead exposure, so the Health Department worked with the Urban Development Department to investigate what neighborhoods and city blocks may still have residences with lead-based paint.
Of the grant award, $400,000 will help fund city efforts to raise awareness of other household hazards, including mold, and to establish a lead-safe housing registry.
Auld Pavilion floor replacement
One hundred years of pounding heels on the Auld Pavilion dance floor have taken their toll.
The iconic pavilion in Antelope Park held more than 300 gatherings in 2019, according to the Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department.
Now, the city is seeking bids for the floor's replacement.
"We can't sand it anymore," said J.J. Yost of Parks and Rec.
The department has put away money for the project in its capital improvement budget, and its plans call for the new floor to mimic the style of the original, he said.
Were it not for the pandemic, the Auld Pavilion would be nearing its busy season, as many dances and other events are scheduled in the winter, Yost said.
Construction is slated to begin in January and expected to take two months.
Railyard has WiFi
Visitors to the Railyard in the Haymarket this fall may have had their phones alert them to new public, wireless internet service.
The community hotspot is one of two Allo Communications has established in Lincoln, and Allo recently updated the Railyard system after initially installing it before the 2019 Husker football season, said Tyler Pearson, Allo's director of product development and network engineering.
Two access points positioned near The Cube can provide internet connectivity to 3,000 devices, he said.
The Nelnet company pledged to provide three community hotspots as part of its 2015 agreement with city officials to install its fiber-optic cable across Lincoln.
Several years ago, Allo brought WiFi to the Tower Square space to help performers and vendors access the internet during events, said Allo President Brad Moline.
Exactly where the third hotspot may go remains undecided, and Moline noted the company is working with the city to identify whether new technology emerging on the market may be a better way to meet city needs.
"Building the network was the hard part," Moline said, "but now we need to find ways to make a real difference."
Fast takes
86 days — Since Lincoln and Lancaster County mandated masks.
453,529 miles — The total distance 1,568 Lincoln cyclists biked between May 1 and Sept. 30, a feat that made Lincoln the National Bike Challenge champion for the fifth time in nine years.
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.