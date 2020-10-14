City Hall: Federal housing grant will make 'meaningful difference' in Lincoln health equity effort

"We can't sand it anymore," said J.J. Yost of Parks and Rec.

The department has put away money for the project in its capital improvement budget, and its plans call for the new floor to mimic the style of the original, he said.

Were it not for the pandemic, the Auld Pavilion would be nearing its busy season, as many dances and other events are scheduled in the winter, Yost said.

Construction is slated to begin in January and expected to take two months.

Railyard has WiFi

Visitors to the Railyard in the Haymarket this fall may have had their phones alert them to new public, wireless internet service.

The community hotspot is one of two Allo Communications has established in Lincoln, and Allo recently updated the Railyard system after initially installing it before the 2019 Husker football season, said Tyler Pearson, Allo's director of product development and network engineering.

Two access points positioned near The Cube can provide internet connectivity to 3,000 devices, he said.

The Nelnet company pledged to provide three community hotspots as part of its 2015 agreement with city officials to install its fiber-optic cable across Lincoln.