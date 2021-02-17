City Hall: Eviction protesters drum outside Lincoln mayor's house

Riley Johnson Local government reporter Riley Johnson reports on local government in Lincoln. Follow Riley Johnson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

A group of two dozen or so demonstrators protesting continued evictions drummed on buckets outside of Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird's home in central Lincoln on Saturday night.

After gathering in a nearby park, activists with the Lincoln Tenant/Housing Network went to the mayor's home, posted signs reading "Eviction = Death" and "No More Evictions," blared air horns and chanted "shame on you" for about 30 minutes, they said in a news release.

They called their demonstration a vigil for eviction victims, and they believe the mayor has the power to suspend evictions using her emergency powers.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's federal eviction moratorium for tenants affected by the pandemic ends March 31, and the city recently received more than $13 million in federal funds to help people affected by the pandemic make rent and utility payments.

Lincoln Tenant/Housing Network activists want a total eviction moratorium, with a six-month grace period for back rent, the group said in the release.

"Before concluding the demonstration, (Lincoln Tenant/Housing Network) promised to continue making noise, literally and figuratively, until the mayor enacts a total eviction moratorium," the release said.