City Hall: Engineers studying how much it would cost to silence a train

The crossings must also have medians, a deterrent to motorists tempted to try to go around the gates and beat the train, said Roger Figard, executive director of the RTSD. In lieu of that, crossings can have gates extending across all traffic lanes in both directions or “wayside horns,” which direct the sound at traffic and greatly diminishes the noise to neighboring homes.

Mark Meisinger, with Felsburg Holt & Ullevig, the engineering firm hired to analyze the crossings, told the RTSD board this week that two of the 14 crossings are private, so the quiet zone measures aren’t necessary.

Of the other 12, six already have medians and two have the “constant warning circuitry” installed. Three others have motion sensors to tell the gates when to come down. Several of the intersections could need more than one “wayside horn.”

One of the most difficult and expensive crossings to bring up to quiet-zone standards will be 70th Street between Yankee Hill and Pine Lake roads because the street will likely need to be widened or grading work done on the ditches.

The big, looming question is cost.

Before the consultants can estimate that, a diagnostic team has to sign off on the changes. That's in the works.