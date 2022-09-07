City Hall: E-scooters headed back to Lincoln, this time with a larger footprint

Margaret Reist Local government reporter Margaret Reist is a recovering education reporter now writing about local and county government and the people who live in the city where she was born and raised. Follow Margaret Reist Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Lincoln’s e-scooters, a pilot program the City Council voted to make a permanent feature in downtown Lincoln, have been gone since the pilot ended in December but will be back on the city’s streets soon — and on more of them than before.

The city recently awarded bids to two California companies — one based in Santa Monica and the other in San Francisco — to be vendors for the new program. The city still has to negotiate contracts with the companies and issue the required permits.

City Traffic Engineering Manager Dan Carpenter said officials hope to have that work done and the e-scooters on the streets by the end of September.

During the pilot program, scooters were confined primarily to the downtown area but the new area will be significantly larger and include East Campus to the west and much of the Near South neighborhood to the south. The area will run as far south as South Street from Fourth to 27th streets.

Carpenter said the idea is to expand transportation options for people, allowing the scooters in residential areas for people who may need to ride them to and from bus stops or into their neighborhoods.

“When (the area scooters can operate) is condensed to the downtown area it’s confined to very short trips,” he said. “Ultimately, we want to expand transportation options to people who don’t have transportation.”

The city’s e-bike program allows bike stations in only certain parts of town, but people can ride the bikes anywhere in Lincoln they’d like.

Mayor's race to take shape

The race for Lincoln mayor next spring is beginning to come into focus.

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird is preparing to seek reelection, though she won’t make a formal announcement until later this fall, said Kevin Cass, her campaign manager.

Gaylor Baird has widely been expected to seek reelection and has held some fundraising events this summer.

Cass, who was campaign manager for Gaylor Baird’s first mayoral run, resigned as an aide in her office at the end of 2021 to start his own consulting business and is now working with her on the groundwork for an upcoming campaign.

Sen. Suzanne Geist, who has two years left as state senator before being term-limited out of office, said earlier this summer that she’s being urged to run but hadn’t yet decided and — despite an active rumor mill — said she hasn’t yet made a final decision.

She said she plans to do so soon.

“I’m still doing some deep digging and investigating,” she said. “I know rumors are flying everywhere but I’m not publicly commenting at this point.”

KLIN radio “Drive Time Lincoln” host Jack Riggins, who had formed an “exploratory committee" looking into a mayor’s run, announced on his program a week ago that the committee is shutting down and he’s not running for mayor.

The announcement follows a controversy that erupted last month after he tweeted sexually graphic images on the state GOP’s official Twitter account from a graphic novel called “Gender Queer: A Memoir.”

The tweet was later deleted, but Riggins, who was interim communications director of the state GOP at the time, said he stood by the tweet he called “political strategy and gamesmanship” and said it shows the type of material in school libraries.

“My committee tells me I’m a little too hot, a little too unpolished, a little too brash,” Riggins told his Drive Time audience last week. “I’ve kinda got to ... soften the edges a little bit.”

Seeking synergy

There’s about an acre and a half at Seventh and N streets in the South Haymarket — just east of an open green area that will one day be a new city park — that the city envisions as something more than the gravel parking lot it is now.

To that end, the city is seeking proposals from developers for that land owned by the West Haymarket Joint Public Agency, the entity created to manage development of Pinnacle Bank Arena and the West Haymarket.

Now that much of the West Haymarket has been developed, the city is focusing on development of the South Haymarket, the largely industrial area south of O Street.

Central to that are plans for a 6-acre park in the area, which the city hopes to kick off in 2023, said Urban Development Director Dan Marvin.

To that end, officials are seeking proposals for the 1.54-acre plot, which sits on the northeast end of the future park.

Marvin is open to ideas. Maybe more residential development, maybe office space or retail. The city will accept proposals until Nov. 17.

The idea, he said, is to find a development that would incorporate the future park: Maybe a residential unit that allows easy access to the park for residents to walk their dogs; maybe restaurants with patios facing the park.

Like the Telegraph District, where concerts connect commercial and residential areas.

“Is there that kind of synergy that could help create activity in the park?” Marvin said. “What we’d like to do is get a developer involved early enough so that those kinds of synergies we’re looking for can be realized.”

