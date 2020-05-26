City Hall: DMVs across state – but not yet in Lincoln – to resume driving skills tests

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Aspiring teen drivers across the state, but not yet in Lancaster County, can rejoice at news they can begin testing for their license Wednesday.

Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles Director Rhonda Lahm announced Tuesday that DMV services will resume in 28 counties where offices are open to walk-ins. Those counties include Cass, Dodge, Douglas, Nemaha, Otoe, Sarpy and York.

DMV officials stopped doing driving tests March 18, and Gov. Pete Ricketts issued an executive order later that month that extended the expiration date for licenses and vehicle registrations until 30 days after the pandemic emergency declaration is lifted.

On Tuesday, Ricketts announced a new executive order essentially waiving renewals for driver licenses for those age 72 and over that expire after March 1 of this year. Normally, residents age 72 or older must appear in-person to renew a license.

For the new drivers, however, they should set an appointment and wear a mask for their driving test, Lahm said.

Lancaster County isn't offering skills tests yet because the DMV offices in the county are located in buildings not yet open to walk-ins.