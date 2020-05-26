City Hall: DMVs across state – but not yet in Lincoln – to resume driving skills tests

Aspiring teen drivers across the state, but not yet in Lancaster County, can rejoice at news they can begin testing for their license Wednesday.
Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles Director Rhonda Lahm announced Tuesday that DMV services will resume in 28 counties where offices are open to walk-ins. Those counties include Cass, Dodge, Douglas, Nemaha, Otoe, Sarpy and York.
DMV officials stopped doing driving tests March 18, and Gov. Pete Ricketts issued an executive order later that month that extended the expiration date for licenses and vehicle registrations until 30 days after the pandemic emergency declaration is lifted.
On Tuesday, Ricketts announced a new executive order essentially waiving renewals for driver licenses for those age 72 and over that expire after March 1 of this year. Normally, residents age 72 or older must appear in-person to renew a license.
For the new drivers, however, they should set an appointment and wear a mask for their driving test, Lahm said.
Lancaster County isn't offering skills tests yet because the DMV offices in the county are located in buildings not yet open to walk-ins.
Lancaster County Treasurer Rachel Garver said reopening is at least a couple of weeks away. County Board officials are set to discuss reopening plans at a meeting later this week.
For now, offices continue to get virus-proofed, and though masks and hand sanitizer are at the ready, some public counters still need to have plexiglass barriers installed, Garver said.
Online licensing services remain available at dmv.nebraska.gov.
Grant program closer to start
Lancaster County's plan to repurpose unused economic development funds for housing improvement grants moved a step closer to implementation Tuesday.
The County Board agreed to join the Southeast Nebraska Development District. Next, it needs to hold a public hearing on repurposing the state funds.
If all goes as planned, the grants could be available by July 1.
The grants pay for up to $25,000 of work to homes where the occupant makes 80% or less than the median area income, according to Southeast Nebraska Development District officials.
For example, a family of four with a household income of less than $64,300 would qualify for a grant.
Foundation improvements, grading work, siding replacement and work on roofs, gutters, windows and mechanical systems, along with state and local housing code compliance efforts, can be paid for using the funds.
Committee to weigh Pershing proposals
Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird has appointed a committee to review the five development proposals for the transformation of the Pershing Center block.
Gaylor Baird will receive a recommendation from the committee and decide whether or not to proceed with redevelopment of the block, bounded by Centennial Mall, 16th, M and N streets.
The committee will feature several members of the Urban Development Department, a city planner, Mayoral Chief of Staff Jennifer Brinkman, community representatives Lauren Pugliese of Ameritas, former City Councilman Carl Eskridge and Todd Ogden of the Downtown Lincoln Association.
The varied proposals include a mix of housing, office space, retail and even a new federal courthouse.
All but one of the proposals includes space for a new central library.
Fast takes
Aug. 10 — The new deadline for protest hearings at which Lancaster County property owners can challenge their 2020 valuation. The Lancaster County Board on Tuesday extended the deadline from July 25 because of the pandemic.
$12,500 — The minimum salary increase newly appointed Lancaster County Chief Administrative Officer Dave Derbin will receive after six months on the job. He takes over for Kerry Eagan, who is retiring Monday. Derbin's initial salary will be $135,000.
Army Spc. Bert Hoyer — The veteran I always remember on Memorial Day. While deployed in Iraq, the Wisconsin Army Reservist exchanged letters with my sixth grade class before his convoy was hit by a improvised bomb March 10, 2004. Hoyer was 23.
Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.