City Hall: County attorney exploring having autopsies done in Lincoln

And having more inmates more often in the Lancaster County jail has driven up the cost of food service, among other expenses, director Brad Johnson said.

The bulk of the jail's $325,000 in unanticipated expenses involves staffing, which has been stretched by the need to use its reserve wing to house the higher inmate population, Johnson said.

"This is the new normal," said County Board Chair Sean Flowerday, a former state prison corporal and caseworker.

City charter changes

The idea of instituting term limits for Lincoln City Council members didn't garner support from the group that recommends changes to the city charter.

The city's Charter Revision Commission met last month and forwarded three changes it believes the city should have voters decide during the May primary.

But it took no action on a proposal by Jim Frohman to limit council members to three consecutive terms, a cap that would match the term limit voters approved in 2018 for the city's mayor.

Fast takes