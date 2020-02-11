City Hall: County attorney exploring having autopsies done in Lincoln

Lancaster County is exploring renting space in Air Park to have autopsies done locally instead of in Omaha, Lancaster County Attorney Pat Condon said.
Condon, who also serves as the county coroner, said having a pathologist in Lincoln determining the cause of death for people could save on the $300 there-and-back transport fees associated with each case.
Last year, the county had 214 autopsies done.
Pathologists working in Omaha serve communities east of York, but Condon believes a Lincoln coroner's suite would draw interest from other counties also looking to reduce travel costs, he said.
A pathologist does autopsies in Grand Island, and "further west, they go to Denver," Condon said.
He would seek to lease space from the Lincoln Airport Authority and plans to make a more formal presentation later this year.
At the mid-point in Lancaster County's fiscal year, county agencies have spent $1.5 million more than outlined in the general fund budget.
One of the quirkiest spending issues credited to unforeseen circumstances came from the Sheriff's Office, where accommodating a uniform issue created another uniform issue.
Several years ago, deputies began wearing load-bearing, ballistic vests instead of duty belts to carry their equipment and ease strain on their backs.
But after the change, many deputies no longer had easy access to shirt pockets to put their cellphones, pens and notebooks, sheriff's officials said.
So the department looked into getting pants with cargo pockets, Sheriff Terry Wagner said.
But there's one problem.
State law requires deputy sheriffs to wear what are known as pink-tan pants in law enforcement circles, and cargo pants makers don't readily carry the color, Chief Deputy Todd Duncan told the County Board.
Custom orders run about $110 per pair, more than double the $40 the office is used to spending on pants, Wagner said.
That cost adds up, considering the Sheriff's Office buys about 50 pairs a year, the sheriff said.
His staff discovered silver-tan cargo pants at a cost of $40, but changing the uniform color of their pants would contradict state law, Wagner said.
"To go against state statute, it's hard for us," the sheriff said.
County agencies are also spending more this year for private counsel appointed in Lancaster County Court for indigent defendants who can't be represented by the Public Defender's Office because of conflicts of interest.
And having more inmates more often in the Lancaster County jail has driven up the cost of food service, among other expenses, director Brad Johnson said.
The bulk of the jail's $325,000 in unanticipated expenses involves staffing, which has been stretched by the need to use its reserve wing to house the higher inmate population, Johnson said.
"This is the new normal," said County Board Chair Sean Flowerday, a former state prison corporal and caseworker.
The idea of instituting term limits for Lincoln City Council members didn't garner support from the group that recommends changes to the city charter.
The city's Charter Revision Commission met last month and forwarded three changes it believes the city should have voters decide during the May primary.
But it took no action on a proposal by Jim Frohman to limit council members to three consecutive terms, a cap that would match the term limit voters approved in 2018 for the city's mayor.
5-0 — The vote by Lancaster County commissioners Tuesday to deny a $1 million wrongful death tort claim filed by the mother of Zayne Yost, who died in a rollover crash following a police pursuit. Yost's mother had alleged Lancaster County Sheriff's deputies negligently pursued the SUV her 14-year-old son was riding in when it crashed. Tort claims often precede a formal lawsuit.
Feb. 16 — The last day for residents to take a confidential survey evaluating the quality of city services. You can take the survey at go.unl.edu/LNK2020.
