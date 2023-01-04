City Hall: Council decides who will replace Raybould as Lincoln election gaining focus

Now that the fireworks have been lit (condolences to all pet owners), the champagne corks popped, Dave Barry’s recap of the past year read and the confetti swept up (mostly), here’s a look at a couple of issues that will command attention at City Hall at the start of 2023.

First off, there’s Jane Raybould’s District 3 seat in southwest Lincoln. Raybould will begin her tenure Wednesday as the state senator representing District 28, and Monday the council will vote to name her replacement.

Council Chairwoman Tammy Ward said the council has reached a consensus on who among the 11 applicants should be appointed to complete the remaining five months of Raybould’s term before the May 2 general election.

Ward declined to name which applicant the council reached consensus on — the applicants have yet to be notified — but said the council will vote at the start of the meeting and the person will be sworn in at the end of the meeting.

Ward had said earlier that appointing a Democrat and a woman are priorities — because of council members’ desire to retain the gender balance (four men, three women) of the council and to appoint someone of the same party as Raybould.

Although the City Council is officially nonpartisan and no party labels appear on the ballot, the parties are often involved in recruiting and supporting candidates.

A new council looming

That brings us to the city election, which will result in at least two new council members, one incumbent running for reelection, with the third still up in the air.

Of the four district seats up for election — three of them having served just one term — only James Michael Bowers, a Democrat who lost a bid to Danielle Conrad for Legislative District 46, has indicated plans to run for reelection. He is expected to formally announce his intentions later this week.

Taylor Wyatt, a Republican who lost a close primary race to Bowers in 2019, has filed as a candidate for District 1. Wyatt, like Bowers, is a lifelong resident of northeast Lincoln and runs a small business with his wife.

Ward, a Democrat who represents District 4 in northwest Lincoln, has said she doesn’t plan to run for reelection.

Maggie Mae Squires, a Democrat, formally announced plans last week to run for the District 4 seat, a third bid for City Council.

Brodey Weber, who ran against Sen. Mike Hilgers for the District 21 seat in 2020, said he’s seriously considering running for the District 4 seat and plans to announce a decision later this week.

Richard Meginnis, the lone Republican on the council, who represents District 2 in southeast Lincoln, said he hasn't yet decided whether he'll run for reelection.

It’s unknown whether the person appointed as interim to fill Raybould’s District 3 seat in southwest Lincoln will choose to run for election, but one — nonpartisan Elina Newman — has already filed.

She and two others have run for council before.

Meg Mikolajczyk, a Democrat who ran twice before, said she would only run if she's appointed. Colten Zamrzla, a Republican and insurance agent who challenged Raybould in 2019, couldn't be reached for comment.

Justin Carlson, former chairman of the Lancaster County Democrats who has been involved in politics and campaigns for years and has volunteered on neighborhood association boards and the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, said he’s seriously considering a run.

He was not among those who applied to fill the interim position because, he said, he spoke to council members who felt strongly about maintaining the gender balance of the council. He said he plans to make a decision about the upcoming election soon.

Finding compromise on flood protection

At its first meeting of the new year Monday, the council will take up the mayor’s controversial floodplain regulations it put on hold before the holidays.

Councilmember Tom Beckius, a Democrat and real estate broker, has been working since before that last December meeting to broker a compromise between developers and a coalition of various groups represented by Kent Seacrest that oppose some of the proposals and environmental advocates and neighborhood groups that support the city’s recommendations.

Beckius said he plans to file eight or nine amendments he hopes the council can agree on. There will be a compromise, he said, and neither side will get everything it wants.

“I guess this is how the sausage is made,” said Beckius, two years into his first term as an elected official. “But if you deem success by no one being happy I think we’re headed in that direction. At the end of the day, the coalition is not going to be 100% happy, environmental advocates will not be 100% happy and the city will have to live with what the City Council decides.”

The city proposed a number of changes to floodplain regulations that would affect developing areas of the city, as well as property in core areas of the city in the floodplain if they undertake major renovations.

The ones that garnered the most attention are those that would require property in the floodplain to be built an additional foot above the base flood elevation (2 feet), regulations pertaining to property not in the floodplain but adjacent to it, and changes regarding buffers along stream corridors that limit how close to those streams development can occur.

What everybody agrees on is that there’s a greater risk of flooding based on updated rainfall totals from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and an extensive two-year study of the Salt Creek floodplain undertaken after 2015 rains flooded several Lincoln neighborhoods.

Everybody also agrees new regulations will cost money, though there’s differences of opinion on that financial impact.

At this point, the biggest sticking point is the minimum stream corridor and when the buffers would be required, Beckius said. When those buffers come into play depends on how many acres drain into a stream corridor — and there’s still no agreement on how many acres that should be, he said.

So the sausage isn’t done yet. Stay tuned.

Also still on the council's plate: Efforts to get the Fairness Ordinance extending protections against discrimination on the spring ballot. If that happens, the issue will come back to the council to decide whether to enact the ordinance or let voters decide.