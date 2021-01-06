City Hall: Contractors helped clear Lincoln side streets 15 hours earlier in recent snowstorm

The Dec. 29 snowstorm that blanketed Lincoln with up to 7 inches of snow marked a successful first deployment of a new program to clear residential streets quicker, the city's snow czar, Tim Byrne, said Tuesday.
Before this winter, city crews would have begun plowing residential streets after finishing their primary priorities, arterials and school and bus routes, and only if 4 inches or more of snow fell.
Complaints about icy, snow-packed residential streets grew last year, prompting city officials to come up with a new plan.
The Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department launched a pilot program in November to send private contractors into Lincoln neighborhoods to plow during heavy snowfalls and scrapped the 4-inch threshold to provide the city more flexibility to respond to winter storms.
So that snowy Tuesday, 40 rigs from six different contractors began clearing residential streets at 10 a.m., he said, noting that city crews focused on plowing main streets until close to midnight.
"The earliest we could have started residential streets was early Wednesday morning" if not for the pilot program, Byrne said.
The storm's cost hasn't been calculated yet, Byrne said. Invoices from contractors have to be reviewed, and tabulations of city employee hours plus the materials used in the operation are pending.
The city budgets about $4 million annually for snow operations, and Byrne expects the snow operations involving the residential contractor plowing will cost the same as operations performed by city crews in years past, he said.
Last year, the city spent $4.6 million on winter operations, down from a peak year in 2018 when it shelled out almost $6.2 million to keep roads passable, according to Lincoln Transportation and Utilities.
There's a new tradeoff with the pilot program, Byrne said.
Lincoln didn't declare a parking ban that outlaws on-street parking for certain sides of residential streets since it sought to put contractor plows on the streets as soon as possible.
Typically, a parking ban will help give plows more room to clear snow on side streets, but the city prefers to give residents advance notice to move their vehicles to ensure the highest level of compliance, he said.
As they brainstorm new ways to navigate this balance, Lincoln Transportation and Utilities staff encourage people to visit the city's snow.lincoln.ne.gov website, subscribe to snow updates or follow its social media channels, Byrne said.
"We would like folks to dial in and follow those information feeds as best they can," he said.
BikeLNK discounts membership
BikeLNK, Lincoln's bike-sharing program, has cut its yearlong membership rate to pick up new riders seeking to stick to their New Year's fitness resolutions.
An Aluminum Access pass offering unlimited hourlong trips for 12 months will cost $60 through Jan. 31, BikeLNK said in a news release announcing the 25% discount.
"BikeLNK hopes to encourage new riders to pick up the healthy habit of riding a bike in the new year," the release said.
People interested in the pass should email info@BikeLNK.com to get a custom promo code and then use the one-time code to sign up on the BCycle App or at Bikelnk.bcycle.com.
Since launching in late April 2018, more than 8,400 riders have logged 100,879 trips, the release said.
Fast takes
Pat Lopez — She was honored Tuesday by the Nebraska Association of County Officials with the organization's President's Award for leading the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department during the pandemic. "Your leadership provided everyone with a level of comfort as we worked together to move forward," NACO Executive Director Larry Dix said during a virtual presentation. "Your calm demeanor in a crisis truly shows the leader that you are."
8 — Medical service contracts Lancaster County terminated Tuesday because of Medicaid expansion in the state. The county dissolved its general assistance program Oct. 1 because of the expansion, and the newly terminated contracts previously served people now covered by Medicaid.
PHOTOFILES: BLIZZARD OF 1948-49
Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.