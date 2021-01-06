City Hall: Contractors helped clear Lincoln side streets 15 hours earlier in recent snowstorm

"We would like folks to dial in and follow those information feeds as best they can," he said.

BikeLNK discounts membership

BikeLNK, Lincoln's bike-sharing program, has cut its yearlong membership rate to pick up new riders seeking to stick to their New Year's fitness resolutions.

An Aluminum Access pass offering unlimited hourlong trips for 12 months will cost $60 through Jan. 31, BikeLNK said in a news release announcing the 25% discount.

"BikeLNK hopes to encourage new riders to pick up the healthy habit of riding a bike in the new year," the release said.

People interested in the pass should email info@BikeLNK.com to get a custom promo code and then use the one-time code to sign up on the BCycle App or at Bikelnk.bcycle.com.

Since launching in late April 2018, more than 8,400 riders have logged 100,879 trips, the release said.

