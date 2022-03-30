City Hall: Community Crops garden plots to move next to Lincoln library branch

Margaret Reist Local government reporter Margaret Reist is a recovering education reporter now writing about local and county government and the people who live in the city where she was born and raised. Follow Margaret Reist Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The area around 56th Street and Normal Boulevard is becoming quite a community hub.

For years, Gere Library has occupied the southeast corner and the Lincoln Community Playhouse sits just to the south.

And coming soon: a community garden plot east of the library.

The City Council passed a resolution Monday updating an agreement the city has had with Community Crops for several years to run a community garden on the western edge of Peter Pan Park at 32nd and W streets.

The resolution added the land near Gere Library, just to the east of the driveway off Normal Boulevard leading to the parking lot.

The Gere and Peter Pan gardens are the only ones on city land.

Community Crops, which operates 12 gardens around the city, will operate the newest garden, which will replace one at 46th Street and Pioneers Boulevard, said Executive Director Megan McGuffey.

Community Crops knew of the owner’s plans to sell the land at 46th and Pioneers, and was happy to find another spot in the same part of town, she said. An even luckier turn of events: NeighborWorks bought the land at 46th and Pioneers and agreed to pay for the water infrastructure at the Gere Library site.

The gardens at 46th and Pioneers are one of the organization’s largest plots, McGuffey said. The 14,800 square feet are used by 62 families — a total of 172 individuals who have taken advantage of the estimated 9,620 pounds of produce grown there.

The site near Gere Library is roughly the same size, so the families who use the 46th and Pioneers plot can move there if they want, or find another spot.

NeighborWorks, which is planning to build 10-12 mixed-income townhomes on the 46th and Pioneers site, will allow Community Crops to use the land for the coming season, said Wayne Mortensen, NeighborWorks chief executive officer.

Community Crops will build the Gere Library gardens this fall, so they’ll be ready to go next year.

Anyone can apply to garden at a Community Crops site, McGuffey said, though they try to make sure at least 50% of the gardeners are low- to moderate-income residents. Gardeners pay a small plot fee based on income, and Community Crops provides seed, water and tools.

Being near the playhouse and the library will open up possibilities for community activities, McGuffey said.

“Who knows what cool things we could do?” she said.

The slow road to Spring Creek Prairie

The city recently transferred ownership of a 100-acre tract of land near Southwest 84th Street and Old Cheney Road to the Lower Platte South Natural Resources District.

The most noteworthy part of that transaction is that it illustrates the long game in city politics. Or maybe in conservation work. Or city trails.

At any rate, it is the second of three such land transfers that will be made from the city to the Lower Platte South NRD as part of the process of creating the Prairie Corridor on Haines Branch.

The corridor will ultimately be a 10-mile tallgrass prairie trail and passageway connecting Pioneers Park with Spring Creek Prairie Audubon Center. So far, the trail is completed in Pioneers Park and in Spring Creek Prairie.

The long game is land acquisition in between those two points. The passageway will involve about 7,500 acres, said Sara Hartzell, Lincoln Parks and Recreation park planning assistant.

When the project started, about 3,000 acres was already owned by the city, state, NRD, the Audubon center or some other conservation group. They’ve been working with landowners to either purchase or get an easement on other properties.

The land being transferred from the city to the NRD involves tracts of land the city bought early on, Hartzell said.

In 2017, the city and the NRD entered into a 20-year interlocal agreement regarding the prairie corridor. As part of that, they agreed the city would retain ownership of anything within 3 miles of the city limits and the NRD would own the rest. Those tracts being transferred represent land outside the city’s three-mile jurisdiction. One more will be transferred next year.

The idea for the Haines Branch corridor was hatched in 2011, then came a master plan that included a tentative cost of $22 million and a goal of completing it by 2033.

But Hartzell, who said they’ve acquired about two-thirds of the land needed and who’s well-versed in the long game, said they'd be happy to finish it before that, if they could.

Adrift in bureaucracy

Joel Sartore, a conservationist and National Geographic photographer who came to Monday’s City Council meeting, managed to summarize in one sentence so much of the work a municipal legislative body handles.

He and arts advocate Liz Shea-McCoy were there to urge the council to support efforts to save the Pershing Center mural, but they had to wait until the end of the meeting, when citizens can talk about subjects not on the agenda.

They arrived fairly early in the meeting, the progress of which slammed into an iceberg (to follow Sartore’s analogy below) during a discussion about a zoning change near Waterford Estates in east Lincoln that veered off into a discussion about who should pay for a right-turn lane and a road.

The right-turn lane figured prominently in the next 1 hour and 21 minutes of discussion (but who’s counting?).

After Shea-McCoy and Sartore finally got to make their appeal, Sartore paused to thank the council for its work, with this preface:

“I haven’t been to a council meeting in a number of years. Listening to that turn-lane talk I felt like I was on a raft at sea with no ship on the horizon.”

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSreist

