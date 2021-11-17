City Hall: Coming to consensus on all-inclusive playgrounds, council summit and potholes

One of the survey questions was how important it was for families to have inclusive and adaptive play areas just a short drive from their homes, and while nearly 60% said it would be nice, just 21% said it was a must-have priority.

“That question ranked lower in the tier of priorities,” said Parks and Recreation Director Lynn Johnson. “There continues to be a lot of interest in a single, large facility.”

But there are also people who want smaller, quieter spots more conducive to their family members, he said.

Given that, parks officials are likely to recommend a single, large inclusive playground at Antelope Park, as well as having four additional playgrounds in each quadrant of the city that have inclusive and adaptive play equipment.

Several survey respondents mentioned that their children get negative reactions from other children playing in playgrounds, an argument for a large, central park where anyone who came there would understand that it is an inclusive space, Martinez said.