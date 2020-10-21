City Hall: City's threshold to plow residential streets still in place, but Lincoln may call in contractors to help

"You need to know that you are on notice," said Madsen, who continues to fight the legality of the county's mask mandate.

Shively said no one has come to his office and taken steps to circulate a recall petition.

Recalls of elected officials in Lancaster County are rare, in part because of the signature threshold and time crunch to trigger them, Shively said.

Petitioners would need to collect 21,652 signatures of eligible Lincoln voters within 30 days to trigger a recall election of Gaylor Baird, he said.

The three at-large council members, Roy Christensen, Bennie Shobe and Sändra Washington, cannot be recalled because it is too close to the 2021 city election.

Madsen has said he plans to run for one of those at-large seats. He didn't respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

