City Hall: City wants scooters in Lincoln by May Day

The city of Lincoln wants dockless, electric rental scooters to arrive no later than May 1 to launch its pilot program.
A request for proposals said the scooters could arrive as soon as March 18, if weather permits, and must be on the ground no later than May 1.
Prospective scooter companies interested in Lincoln must submit their qualifications by Jan. 6, and the city hopes to select up to three companies by the end of February.
The City Council authorized the pilot program in September.
The program only allows scooter companies permitted by the city to operate in Lincoln, and officials have said they would most likely be restricted to the downtown area.
The pilot program is to run through Dec. 31, 2020.
Affordable housing a priority?
Just before the City Council wrapped up its last meeting of 2019, an advocate for quality, affordable housing urged members to be ready to take action in 2020.
Approximately 21,000 Lincoln families are cost-burdened by their renting situation, defined by the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development as paying 30% or more of their income on housing, Kasey Ogle of Nebraska Appleseed told the council Monday.
Nebraska Appleseed, which advocates for more affordable housing and quality rental housing, supported an ordinance passed by the City Council last May that enhanced measures that trigger apartment inspections.
You have free articles remaining.
Now, a consultant is developing an affordable housing action plan for the city's Urban Development Department to outline ways to make owner-occupied housing and rental housing more affordable, according to the city.
Ogle said she hopes the plan will provide innovative policy solutions to "our severe shortage of affordable housing."
"We ask the members of this council to be ready to implement any recommendations of the plan," Ogle said, "and we ask you to put our city at the forefront of national housing reform."
The plan, prepared at a cost of $61,000, is set to be released in February.
Fast takes
* $5,676,445.59 — The amount the city is paying New Flyer of America to furnish six new electric transit buses and three charging stations. A federal grant is helping StarTran pay for $2.6 million of the contract and swap out six, 15-year-old diesel-fueled buses, according to the city.
* $1.25 million — The grant given to Legal Aid of Nebraska by the Legal Services Corp. to help low-income Nebraskans with disaster-related legal needs. The grant award will allow Legal Aid to expand its Disaster Relief Project and help even more people affected by last spring's flooding, according to a news release.
* 132 — The number of falls reported last year using 302 Lifeline monitoring devices given to some seniors through a local Aging Partners program. The City Council renewed a three-year contract Monday for the emergency monitoring program that's been going since 1989. The contract doesn't use any city tax funds because it's paid for through program fees, Medicaid reimbursements and donations, Aging Partners Director Randy Jones said.
* $945 —The cost of a truck bed-mounted platform built by a Lancaster County Engineering employee to help make replacing signs safer. The employee, Tyler Luebbe, had the winning entry for Nebraska in a federal problem-solving competition with this "safety step," County Engineer Pam Dingman said as she recognized him at Tuesday's County Board meeting. The county replaces 1,300 signs damaged or stolen each year, Dingman said. The fold-out step allows the employee replacing a sign to get closer to it while reducing the risk of falling out of the pickup.
* Quotable: “This is your last chance for the decade," Councilman Bennie Shobe told the gallery just before the City Council closed its last public comment period for 2019. The council won't meet again until Jan. 6.
Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.