City Hall: City wants scooters in Lincoln by May Day

Nebraska Appleseed, which advocates for more affordable housing and quality rental housing, supported an ordinance passed by the City Council last May that enhanced measures that trigger apartment inspections.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Now, a consultant is developing an affordable housing action plan for the city's Urban Development Department to outline ways to make owner-occupied housing and rental housing more affordable, according to the city.

Ogle said she hopes the plan will provide innovative policy solutions to "our severe shortage of affordable housing."

"We ask the members of this council to be ready to implement any recommendations of the plan," Ogle said, "and we ask you to put our city at the forefront of national housing reform."

The plan, prepared at a cost of $61,000, is set to be released in February.

Fast takes

* $5,676,445.59 — The amount the city is paying New Flyer of America to furnish six new electric transit buses and three charging stations. A federal grant is helping StarTran pay for $2.6 million of the contract and swap out six, 15-year-old diesel-fueled buses, according to the city.