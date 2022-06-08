City Hall: City of Lincoln preparing to take over existing Nebraska 2 when South Beltway opens

Margaret Reist Local government reporter Margaret Reist is a recovering education reporter now writing about local and county government and the people who live in the city where she was born and raised. Follow Margaret Reist Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Nebraska Parkway will one day be a thoroughfare snaking through the south part of Lincoln.

Now, motorists know it as a state highway, Nebraska 2, but once the South Beltway opens — sometime next year — that will change.

The 9-mile stretch of Nebraska 2 that runs through Lincoln will be rerouted to the beltway, spanning from 120th Street on the east and U.S. 77 on the west.

That stretch of what is now Nebraska 2 will be relinquished to the city, and the small portion outside city limits to Lancaster County. That means the city will be responsible for maintenance of the bulk of the corridor, now the purview of the state.

The city handles snow removal, but is paid by the state, and the state is in charge of maintenance and repair.

That change will have a budget impact for Lincoln Transportation and Utilities, but Director Liz Elliott said she didn’t know yet how much.

As part of the relinquishment of the road, the state will pay the city about $10 million, primarily for necessary maintenance, as well as for new signage, Elliott told the City Council.

The city will assess the road and decide which areas to prioritize for repair once the change happens. Exactly when that will be is still unclear.

Nine businesses and three Nebraska Department of Transportation buildings will — at some point — have to change their addresses. The other change — officials hope — is that much of the truck traffic that now shares that stretch of highway with Lincoln motorists will instead use the beltway.

TLC for bath house

An old swimming pool bath house is getting a mini face-lift.

Not the full-on renovation city Parks and Recreation Department officials would like to do at some point, but the old Muny Pool bathhouse near 23rd and N streets — which survived long after the city pool was closed and covered by a parking lot — is getting a new, accessible entrance and new doors on the west side.

Lincoln’s Municipal Pool opened in 1921 and closed in 1972, but the bath house remained, and its 1920s Spanish Colonial architecture earned it a historic designation from the Nebraska State Historical Society years later.

For years a parking lot on the east side was used by parents of young baseball players heading to Lewis Fields, but much of that lot disappeared when the Antelope Valley Project excavated the parking lot — including parts of the old pool basin underneath — to create the Antelope Valley channel.

That essentially made the west side of the building the new entrance and — as part of an agreement to keep the building under city ownership — the developer of the Telegraph District agreed to make an ADA-accessible entrance from the parking lot on the west side.

It’s taken a while, but that’s happening now, and when that work is done, the city plans to replace the boarded-up doors beneath the arches with glass doors, said J.J. Yost, manager of planning and construction for Parks and Rec.

For years the building has been used for storage and — for a number of years — Yost’s planning and construction division worked out of the building. The old showers are gone, replaced with drywall and an open area big enough to set up cubicles for office space, he said.

When Parks and Rec relocated to a building near the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department at 31st and O streets, the maintenance crew for Union Plaza remained stationed at the old building. Another city department has several people working there temporarily, Yost said.

Some day, Parks and Rec officials want to find a better use for the building, but first, they’ve got to find the money.

“We continue to think about and dream about what the long-term use of the building should be,” Yost said. “We haven’t figured that out yet.”

Recycling savings

Commodity prices for recycling materials are good these days, so the city is hoping to take advantage with a new contract with the Papillion-based Firstar Fiber.

The city rebid its contract, and Firstar, which had the previous contract, won the bid again, but under different terms.

Currently, the city pays a base rate of $60 per ton of recycling for Firstar to process and sell it, and the city budgets $420,000 a year, said Donna Garden, assistant director of Lincoln Transportation and Utilities.

With the new contract, the city’s cost will be based on market rate, which means right now it would pay $35 a ton.

The old contract, Garden said, meant the city didn’t assume any risk based on the commodity prices of recyclables, but it also didn’t benefit from the prices. Glass remains a flat rate.

“We’re looking at a pretty healthy market right now,” Garden said.

The four-year contract is not to exceed $1.68 million in four years, or $420,000 a year.

Last year, the city recycled 5,844 tons of mixed paper, newspaper, cardboard, plastic, steel and aluminum. Of that, 71% was cardboard.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSreist

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.