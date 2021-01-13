City Hall: City not likely to raise levy, but taxes could rise as Lincoln property values jump

The hearing before the Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission, set for Jan. 20, comes as COVID-19 risk in the county remains high and several of Schorr's constituents want more time to prepare, she said.

She proposed pushing back the hearing date to March, when more people will have been vaccinated.

Testimony by video is an option for commission meetings, but some of the older landowners she has heard from told her they're not tech savvy enough to comfortably Zoom in, Schorr said.

Among the changes sought by the board would be decreasing the required setback distance from homes, a change the County Board sought because it never intended its updated rules on turbines to essentially prohibit wind farm development.

Schorr's fellow Republican commissioner, Roma Amundson, said the delay seemed reasonable enough and would not pose a significant issue for interested companies.

But the board's Democrats, Commissioners Sean Flowerday, Christa Yoakum and Rick Vest, each said they did not feel a delay was necessary.

"Too often this issue, wind power, gets treated differently," Flowerday said.