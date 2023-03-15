A coalition of environmental groups held a forum last week for City Council and mayoral candidates, offering a chance to see where candidates sit on such issues such as sustainability, greenhouse gas emissions and water conservation.

It’s one of the few forums so far to allow voters a chance to meet the 12 council and three mayoral candidates, though not everybody showed up. The Lancaster County Republican Party also held a forum last week for Republican candidates.

Of the two Republican and one Democratic candidates, just Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, a Democrat, attended the environmental forum, which is probably not too surprising, given that climate resiliency and sustainability has been a priority for her administration. One of the big initiatives during her first term was passing the Climate Action Plan.

State Sen. Suzanne Geist's campaign didn’t respond to the invitation, and Stan Parker’s said he had a conflict.

All but two of the City Council candidates showed up. The no-shows were Taylor Wyatt, who is challenging incumbent James Michael Bowers in northeast Lincoln’s District 1, and Wayne Reinwald, one of four candidates vying for the District 4 seat in northwest Lincoln. The Republicans accepted, but later said conflicts had arisen. Reinwald submitted written answers to his questions, organizers said.

Still, two Republicans did make an appearance: former Lincoln Police Officer Tom Duden and Peter Katt, a former school board member who has an investment company and has worked in land development and homebuilding.

Also, not surprisingly, the answers to various questions – about carbon sequestration, Lincoln Electric System’s net-zero carbon goal, the mayor’s Climate Action Plan, reducing greenhouse gas emissions in the city fleet and others – fell largely along party lines.

The Republicans and Elina Newman, a nonpartisan running for southwest Lincoln’s District 3, generally said they were concerned about the cost of some climate-related policies.

In answer to a question about LES’s net-carbon zero goal, Duden said such goals need to be balanced with financial considerations -- particularly not raising taxes, so people don’t leave Lincoln.

Bailey Feit, a Democrat also running for District 2, got some applause for her follow-up answer to the same question: that such policies were one of the things that will keep young people here and, as an example, noted that students at North Star want to add solar panels to the school.

Katt, not afraid to speak his mind in front of an environmentally-friendly audience, said he thought the LES goal was a political agenda, an issue made by some City Council members who opposed some of Gaylor Baird’s appointments to the LES board.

“It’s not a reasonably achievable goal,” Katt said. “This is a political agenda and LES should not be leading the political agenda on climate change.”

The Democratic candidates supported the mayor’s climate action plan, and Newman took a dig at the mayor when she mentioned a controversial housing development adjacent to Wilderness Park as an example of the city not following the plan.

The mayor took the opportunity to tout some of her climate-related initiatives including a biochar program, investments in their forestry program, converting the city's fleet to electric or alternative fuel vehicles and securing a second water source.

And the candidates – Republican and Democrat – did find some consensus: nearly every candidate said flooding and other water issues topped the list of climate risks the city faces. And nearly everybody liked the ideas of incentives to encourage the homeowners and businesses to use energy-efficient equipment, as well as water conservation efforts and increasing the use of public transportation.

The Lincoln Chamber of Commerce is planning an April 13 mayoral forum. That will be after the April 4 primary, so just the top two candidates will participate. But if you want to learn more before the May 2 primary, that’s one avenue.

Other campaign notes

The first sign that city elections were afoot may have been Geist’s billboards along Lincoln’s arterials, but now signs for the other two candidates are filling lawns across the city.

Last week Geist earned the endorsement of U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer, another heavy Republican hitter. Gov. Jim Pillen endorsed her earlier.

In what is shaping up to be a very expensive mayor’s race, Republican candidate Stan Parker, who’s raised substantially less than either Geist or Gaylor Baird, said he made an intentional decision at the start of the campaign not to accept large donations from wealthy supporters to avoid even the appearance of one person or group having too much influence.

Parker, who said he raises millions for his Christian ministry MyBridge, said he didn’t ask people he knew with deep pockets for donations.

“I believe the amount of money spent in campaigns is getting out of hand,” he said. “I wanted to do it differently."

A couple of quick takes

* Good news for Air Park residents: The new Airpark Recreation Center will open in July, replacing the 69-year-old building that was once a military barracks, and more recently home to the rec center. The new one will be located just east of Arnold Elementary and will include the Williams Branch Library now co-located at the elementary school.

* Sale approved. The City Council approved the sale of land at 84th and South streets for $450,129 to an LLC owned by a Lincoln family. The 1.65 acres was the site of the old Fire Station 12, but has been vacant since the fall of 2019, when the station was relocated to a new building at 84th Street and Pioneers Boulevard.

