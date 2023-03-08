Margaret Reist Local government reporter Margaret Reist is a recovering education reporter now writing about local and county government and the people who live in the city where she was born and raised. Follow Margaret Reist Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

If there’s one issue that could dominate Lincoln’s mayoral race, it just might be money.

For starters, this is already the most expensive mayoral race in the city’s history, and the Peed family and its publishing company Sandhills Global, along with the Ricketts family, are dominating the campaign landscape as major Republican donors.

In the mayor’s race, Republican state Sen. Suzanne Geist has raised $1.1 million in cash and in-kind contributions, and has spent nearly $742,000 in cash and in-kind gifts, according to Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure records.

Incumbent Leirion Gaylor Baird, a Democrat, has raised $820,000 and has spent about $189,500.

Stan Parker, a Republican who runs the Christian ministry MyBridge, has raised about $49,300 in cash and in-kind contributions and spent a little more than $30,000 thus far.

In more recent mayoral campaigns, contributions topped out in the $600,000 range. This year's city primary, set for April 4, is still a month away.

More than $900,000 of the early contributions to Geist’s campaign have come from essentially two donors: Pete Ricketts, the former governor and now U.S. senator, who donated $100,000, and Tom Peed, who donated $100,000 alongside his family company Sandhills Global, which gave more than $705,000.

Much of the Sandhills Global donations were in-kind contributions that paid for advertising services, including $379,157 to Lamar Advertising, which likely accounts for the Geist billboards along arterial streets across Lincoln. Her campaign has also conducted push polls.

Together Nebraska, a conservative PAC that spent well more than $300,000 to oppose Adam Morfeld in his race against Lancaster County Attorney Pat Condon, has raised $660,000 for the city election, according to accountability and disclosure records.

Several members of the Peed family and Ricketts donated a total of $635,000 to the PAC. Tonn Ostergard, CEO of Crete Carrier, donated another $25,000.

So far, the PAC has spent $40,000 to oppose Gaylor Baird.

The mayor, whose fundraising appeals have repeatedly made a point of the large donations to her opponent’s campaign, has gotten many donations above $1,000 from numerous well-known names in Democratic politics and others.

The largest single donation has been a $30,000 contribution from John Woollam, who owns J.A. Woollam Co., a high-tech company in the Haymarket that recently announced expansion plans using tax-increment financing.

Gaylor Baird has also gotten donations totaling $14,000 from several labor unions or their political action committees, as well as $1,000 from an Omaha-based PAC called Women Who Run Nebraska and $1,000 from the national Everytown for Gun Safety Action Fund. Emily’s List, a national PAC that works to elect women supporting abortion rights to local, state and national office, endorsed Gaylor Baird.

Geist’s contributors include numerous smaller donations, including some from other business owners, such as Union Bank & Trust President and CEO Angie Muhleisen, who donated $5,000, and Hampton Enterprises, which gave an in-kind contribution of $21,000.

Don Wesely, a lobbyist and former Lincoln mayor who’s been in politics for many years, said the amount of money being spent on the race is unprecedented, and having so much money coming from one source is unheard of in Lincoln politics. That raises questions that haven’t been a factor in previous city races, he said.

“The question has to be asked, 'Are they trying to buy the election?'” he said. “Is that contributor intent on trying to control an office and through that office, broad policy in the city?”

Geist said she has a broad base of support and, while she appreciates large donations, is not beholden to any one donor.

“I have the support of lots of businesses and business owners, who may not have the wherewithal to contribute to the same degree, none of whom I’m beholden to other than listening to their concerns.”

It’s expensive to get a message out and let voters know who she is, Geist said, and while she's overwhelmed by the support, she said she would represent everyone, not just campaign donors.

Two City Council races have been bolstered by contributions from Sandhills Global.

Republican Taylor Wyatt, who is challenging incumbent James Michael Bowers for the District 1 seat in northeast Lincoln, got a $25,000 contribution from the publishing company, bringing his total contributions to date to more than $41,000. Bowers has about $26,000 in his coffers.

Wayne Reinwald, a Republican and one of four candidates for the District 4 seat in northwest Lincoln, got a $10,000 donation from Sandhills Global, bringing his total contributions to $12,500.

So far, those are the largest war chests of the 12 candidates vying for the four council seats on the ballot.

