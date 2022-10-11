City Hall: Before dogs can hit the bars in Lincoln, city must put regulations in place

Margaret Reist Local government reporter Margaret Reist is a recovering education reporter now writing about local and county government and the people who live in the city where she was born and raised. Follow Margaret Reist Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

With two new dog bars on Lincoln’s horizon, the city is crafting a new ordinance to establish rules for businesses that cater to the furry customers now generally prohibited from patronizing such establishments.

The ordinance — which must be approved by the Lincoln-Lancaster County Board of Health and the City Council — would apply to bars or cafes that cater to humans as well as their cats or dogs.

Although no cat bars or cafes have been proposed in Lincoln, they’re becoming more popular around the country, said Steve Beal, manager of Lincoln Animal Control.

Dog bars are another matter.

Two prospective business owners are planning Lincoln dog bars: Penny LeDuc, who wants to open Unleash Dog Park and Bar at a space in the Van Dorn Plaza at 48th and Van Dorn streets; and Brandon Akert, who wants to open Unleash Dog Bar in the Telegraph District just east of downtown.

City officials expect there may be more, given what’s happened in other cities around the country, Beal said.

The city’s proposed ordinance would require:

* Business owners keep a copy of current rabies vaccination status of all dogs in the bar, as well as the owners’ name and contact information;

* All dogs that patronize such businesses be licensed by the city;

* Businesses have staff that supervise dogs off leash;

* No aggressive dogs or those the city or state has declared potentially dangerous, dangerous or vicious be allowed.

As part of the ordinance, the city defined aggressive animals as those “showing threatening signs such as barking, howling, growling, showing teeth or require(ing) restraint by the animal’s handler, whether or not the animal is on or off leash.”

Prohibiting aggressive dogs in such establishments will benefit business owners, who can refer to the ordinance if they have an issue with a customer, said Health Director Pat Lopez.

The Animal Control Advisory Board has recommended approval and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Board of Health will consider the ordinance Tuesday evening. Then it moves on to the City Council for approval in the coming weeks.

The proposed ordinance must be approved before the businesses open, but there are other requirements they still need to meet and city officials have been working with them, Lopez said. Among those requirements is getting a variance from state requirements regarding food establishments.

Charging EVs in Lincoln

If you need to charge your electric vehicle in Lincoln, try one of the city’s downtown parking garages.

The city recently invited businesses and the general public to fill out a survey regarding use of electric vehicles in Lincoln, part of the creation of a communitywide strategy for electric vehicle-charging infrastructure.

Whatever those plans are, they’ll be built upon the 15 charging stations that have been available primarily in downtown parking garages since 2016. Each has the ability to charge two cars at once.

Frank Uhlarik, the city’s sustainability and compliance administrator, said the city got grants to buy and install those, and is in the process of installing another 12 charging stations — each with two charging ports — at municipal operations sites, though they’ll also be available to the public.

The existing charging ports are primarily used by visitors to the city or people living in downtown condos, he said.

In March, 110 people had used the charging stations 338 times, according to the Nebraska Community Energy Alliance, which monitors the use of charging stations for communities and organizations that are part of the group. Doing so had saved users $2,575, compared with gas mileage, although Uhlarik noted that is using a much lower gas price than motorists are currently paying.

Since first installed, the stations have been used 9,639 times, saving those car owners $42,778.

Uhlarik said the city is taking a “measured approach” to building the infrastructure, though he said ultimately the private sector — the convenience stores and other places motorists often fill up their tanks — will need to take over the market.

Although the city could do a better job of advertising the charging stations, electric car users can access apps that tell them where all the stations are located and if there’s a wait, he said. And so far there’s not long lines waiting to use them.

But that could change — which is why the city is creating a plan.

President Biden's bipartisan infrastructure law provides $7.5 billion to states to build out an EV charging network along interstate highways. Nebraska was recently approved for $6 million a year for five years, which the state plans to use to install charging stations along I-80.

A draft of the city’s plan — including the survey results — will be available later this year.

Paying their respects

The City Council and mayor took time recently to acknowledge the contributions of Tom Lorenz, who managed Pershing Center and Pinnacle Bank Arena for 26 years. Lorenz died Oct. 1.

The council held a moment of silence in his honor before its meeting Oct. 3, and city officials had noted earlier at a director’s meeting that the arena staff showed up ready to work the next Monday, despite the loss.

And Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird acknowledged Lorenz's service at the beginning of her state of the city address.

“He was an incredible partner to our team, an amazing leader and beloved friend to so many.”