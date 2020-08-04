City Hall: Ban on signs sought for Lincoln City Council meetings

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Councilman Roy Christensen wants to bring an end to the summer of signs at Lincoln City Council meetings.

Council meetings since June have predominantly featured sign-holding people protesting police brutality in the wake of George Floyd's death at the hands of Minneapolis police in late May.

Their signs calling for the defunding of police prompted police supporters to show up with their own poster board messages.

During Monday night's council meeting on the proposed budget, those testifying moved about the room to position their signs so they could be seen on the LNKTV cameras broadcasting the meeting.

Christensen has had enough and proposed an ordinance that outlaws signs in Council Chambers.

His proposal, which is set for a public hearing next week, came in direct response to a sign incident in late June.

During the council's June 29 meeting, people holding opposing signs kept moving their signs around to cover others up, prompting Councilwoman Jane Raybould to call for a stop to the antics.

Christensen called that incident the "battle of the signs" and said it upset council members.