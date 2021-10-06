City Hall: Altered mufflers, booming speakers have turned up the volume on Lincoln streets

The “boom cars” — those with the bass speakers that make the earth reverberate around them — and cars with altered mufflers are the biggest problem this year, he said. Last year, it was the smallish motorcycles that sound like bees on steroids.

He figures maybe the increased traffic noise is a problem for other Lincoln residents who live near busy intersections, and it would be worth generating some community conversation about it.

Should the city, or state, have vehicle inspection laws where mufflers must be inspected before a car can be licensed? Do motorists get tickets for such offenses?

Zellweger took to the phone. He called the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, the police department, his City Council representative and the mayor’s office. He reached out to the Near South Neighborhood Association.

This year, there's less of a problem with the motorcycles, but the “boom cars” and those with altered mufflers are alive and well and driving along Capitol Parkway and 27th Street. It seemed to get worse, not better, during the pandemic.

“Maybe people didn’t know what to do with themselves,” he said.

I made some calls, too.