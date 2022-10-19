City hall: Affordable housing grants could lead to wrecking ball at Pershing, old LPD station

Margaret Reist Local government reporter Margaret Reist is a recovering education reporter now writing about local and county government and the people who live in the city where she was born and raised. Follow Margaret Reist Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The state’s allocation of $20 million in federal stimulus money to Lincoln for affordable housing may hold the key to demolishing Pershing Center to make way for an affordable housing project.

This spring, the Legislature passed LB1024, which devotes $335 million to underserved areas of the state, including $20 million to parts of Lincoln.

On Monday, the City Council gave the go-ahead for the Urban Development Department to apply for grants from that pool of money for demolition of Pershing, as well as the old Lincoln Police Department building at 233 S. 10th St.

The city will ask for $3.3 million to pay for the demolition of both buildings, which will free up the downtown space for redevelopment that will include affordable housing.

The city has been trying to seal the fate of the old police station — an art deco building on the corner of 10th and M streets — for some time.

Officials planned to use tax-increment financing as part of a Gold’s redevelopment plan to raze the building to make way for a bus transfer station.

That Gold’s project was scuttled, and another developer has proposed building a hotel and commercial space in the old department store, but it doesn’t include plans for 233 S. 10th St. And the city’s plans for a bus transfer station have now moved to the County-City Building parking lot at Ninth and K streets.

Urban Development Director Dan Marvin said the city now hopes to get rid of the old art deco building and put out a request for proposals for affordable housing developments.

Wynn Hjermstad, urban development community development manager, said the grant application specifies any development would include 100 affordable housing units for people who make 60% of the area median income.

She told the council she’s confident there are developers who would be interested in such a project and the grant wouldn’t preclude market rate or mixed-use housing as part of a development.

Plans for the Pershing site are farther along. The city has a redevelopment agreement with the Omaha-based White Lotus, which plans to build affordable housing, retail space, a wellness center, child care center, underground parking and community green space on the block. The developer is applying for affordable housing credits for the project.

It’s also the spot where a new central library would go, assuming the city floats a bond to build it and voters approve it.

The city also is applying for another $1.15 million to help build a new housing facility for the chronically homeless, an idea floated publicly for the first time during Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird’s recent state of the city address.

Marvin said the idea was triggered by $4.2 million from Housing and Urban Development for such housing, which has been proven in other communities to help reduce the costs associated with chronic homelessness.

Typically, such supportive housing projects combine affordable housing assistance with support services to help people develop independent living skills.

The idea for Lincoln is in the early stages and city officials are looking at other programs in the region. Residents would pay something to live there but it would be subsidized, though the city is still trying to determine what subsidies would be used.

The council bent its rules (it’s done that more often lately) and authorized the application so the city could meet the deadline.

A fall and a settlement

On Sept. 30 last year, Cathy Hall was carrying a 32-gallon tote of plastic recycling stuff through an Air Park parking lot to the city recycling bin when she tripped on a large crack or hole, fell and broke her knee and messed up some fingers.

Now she’ll get a check for $73,500 from the city for her injuries.

Hall sued the city in Lancaster County District Court in January after the City Council denied her claim. She was seeking $69,947.72 for her medical expenses.

On Monday, the council approved the settlement, and, as in typical of court settlements, denied any liability.

Hopefully, the city also filled the crack.

Bus fares not all lower

A reader — and regular bus rider — pointed out something about the reduced StarTran fares: they’re not all lower than pre-pandemic levels.

During the pandemic, the city used COVID-19 relief funds to offer free bus fares. The recently approved budget reinstated fares, but at lower rates. Those lower rates, however, are for individual fares purchased per ride, not for riders who buy monthly passes.

The 31-day pass for regular riders and para-transit riders remain at the pre-pandemic price of $17 and $34, respectively.

A Lincoln Transportation and Utilities spokeswoman said that’s because the pass prices were in line with what similar-sized cities charged. The individual fares were higher, so the city is now charging 50 cents less for regular rides and a dollar less for para-transit rides.

The 20-ride passes did go down, however, from $33 to $23 for regular rides and $66 to $46 for para-transit rides.

More bus drivers

Speaking of StarTran, Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Director Liz Elliott said the first-of-its-kind-for-the-city “one-stop-shop” hiring event last week “far exceeded my hopes and dreams,” and resulted in 19 job offers to potential bus drivers.

The city has been struggling to hire and retain enough bus drivers and decided to try the hiring fair, where applicants could complete the whole process and walk out the door with a job.

It got 24 applications during the event, offered 19 people jobs and had two people still interested who had to leave before they got through the entire process, Elliott told the council.

Assuming all 19 people get through the training period and start driving buses, it would bring StarTran up to full staffing, Elliott said. That’s not likely to happen, however, since it typically loses about half during the training process. But it would still be much closer than it was, she said.

Another carrot: The city is proposing raising starting driver hourly pay from $19.54 an hour to $20.94 an hour.